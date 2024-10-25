A kind Nigerian lady said she once met a stranded girl at a ShopRite Supermarket in Akure Ondo state

On approaching the girl, she discovered that she needed money for her WAEC registration, so she paid for her

Now, the girl has written the WAEC and also sent the result to the lady who helped her to register for it

A lady shared the heartwarming story of a girl she helped to register for the West African School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

According to the lady, she met the young girl when she was stranded and in need of help.

The lady said she helped the girl register for the examination. Photo credit: X/@a_funmibi.

In a post on X, @a_funmibi said she saw the girl at a ShopRite Supermarket in Akure, Ondo state.

She helped her register for the West African Examination Council (WAEC), and she sat for it.

The post reads:

"Last year, I randomly paid for the fees of a girl I saw dejected in Akure’s ShopRite. She just messaged me now and I’m going to cry! Having all credits despite the hardship?! I’m so proud and my heart is full! I had even forgotten all about it but the Universe needed to remind me of why I do what I do and why I must keep going! For the young girls in Akure, your dreams are valid!"

Now, the result of the examination is out and the girl has sent it to her, showing that she did well in all the subjects.

According to the result which was shared on X, the girl scored B3 in economics, C4 in civic education, C5 in English language, A1 in mathematics, B3 in agricultural science, B3 in biology, B3 in chemistry, A1 in physics and B3 in animal husbandry.

See the full post below:

Reactions to WAEC result

@GeoffreyNwankpa said:

"This is the purpose of having money. To be able to help others that genuinely need help. Good one ma."

@TaoFeek182 said:

"God bless you. Thank you so much for being part of the young girl’s journey. This is an excellent result."

Source: Legit.ng