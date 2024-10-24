A brilliant Nigerian girl has earned the admiration of Nigerians for her outstanding performance in the Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT)

The girl, a Lagos public school student, had nine distinctions in her West African Examinations Council (WAEC) exam and 339 in her Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME)

A man, Alex Onyia, who supported the girl's schooling, said she wanted to give up because of her parents' inability to finance her university education

Treasure Okeagbola, a student of Eva Adelaja Girls High School in Bariga, in Lagos, has been celebrated on X for acing her SAT with a score of 1450.

X user, Alex Onyia, who shared her academic feat on the social media platform, revealed she had nine distinctions in her WAEC exam and 339 in the UTME.

Treasure got 1450 in SAT. Photo Credit: @winexviv, jamb.gov.ng

Source: Twitter

An excited Alex hailed Treasure for making him and her family proud. He shared how she got his attention.

"She got my attention at the point she was about giving up on her education, because of her parents inability to support her through the university. I intervened, visited her school severally and gave her all the support she needed to do well in all her exams. She is a worthy investment."

Alex, who had earlier gifted Treasure a laptop to help her prepare for the SAT, expressed delight that his investment in her was already paying off.

"I also gifted her a laptop early this year so she can use for SAT prep and also learn other things in programming and tech. My investment in her always yielded fruits.

"I saw a star in Treasure and I know she will grow up to make her family and Nigeria proud!"

See Alex's tweet below:

Treasure Okegbola's feat impressed people

@fola_salako said:

"A SAT score of 1450 would get her a presidential scholarship at Howard University in the past.All expenses including tuition, room & flight ticket would be taken care of.I don't know if it's still obtainable."

@AdenikeAwe1 said:

"Bless you Alex.

"May she soar to great heights in Jesus Name.

"Amen."

@kcemenike said:

"Wow!

"I didn't realise Eva Adelaja could produce such a smart child o, to be honest.

"This is commendable.

"Congrats Treasure."

@jerryjewelnuel said:

"She's a brilliant girl.

"May God see her through.

"There are many brilliant others that also need funding to the University.

"I have a score of 366 in my JAMB and a score of 1420 on my first SAT attempt.

"I am also looking for funding for my tertiary education."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian boy had broken an SAT record.

Brilliant boy scores 1490 in SAT

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a brilliant Nigerian boy had aced his SAT.

In a video, Ekong revealed his SAT score of 1490, including an impressive 700 in the Reading and Writing section and an outstanding 790 in Mathematics.

He achieved straight A's in his Cambridge exams, further solidifying his status as an exceptional student.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng