Meet Elizabeth Amadou, the Nigerian sensation who took the internet by storm with her robotic acting skills

Elizabeth's impressive mimicry went viral on social media platforms, captivating audiences with her body movements and facial expressions

One of her viral videos showed her acting perfectly like a human robot while displaying a $100 bill

Elizabeth Amadou, popularly known as Jadrolita, has been the name on everyone's lips, thanks to her extraordinary talent for emulating a robot.

With incredible accuracy, this 22-year-old Nigerian girl brought artificial intelligence to life on social media, mesmerising viewers worldwide.

Three videos that made Jadrolita popular Photo credit: @Jadrolita/Instagram.

Source: TikTok

Legit.ng in this article shares three times Jadrolita displayed her AI robot acting skills.

1. Jadrolita acts like robot during interview

Many weeks ago, a clip went viral showing the moment Jadrolita acted perfectly like a robot while getting interviewed.

Jarvis became a TikTok sensation owing to her ability to talk and behave like an AI-programmed robot.

In the video, she was seen clad in her robotic costume and giving body and facial gestures that confirmed her status as a human AI.

However, at one point in the video, she told the lady that she needed permission from her creator before she would continue.

The interviewer persisted and Jadrolita broke character to face the lady squarely.

She positioned her hands for a fight as she funnily slammed the lady. Netizens were amused by her behaviour.

2. Jadrolita speaks like robot in video

With a perfect costume that was apt for her character, Jadrolita spoke lovingly to her followers and many adored her.

Every few days, she hosted live sessions on TikTok with hundreds of popular gifting her TikTok coins.

In one of her viral videos, the Nigerian lady wore a dashingly beautiful costume that made her look well like her character.

She kept up her character so well that many people found it so hard to make her talk like a human.

3. Ai Robot girl gets $100 in video

In a video that went viral, Jadrolita was seen amongst two other content creators.

The video shared by @thaedoboy_ on Instagram showed her dressed in a robotic outfit and mimicking a robot.

At one point in the clip, Jarvis happily held and showed off the $100 (N89,104) she received on set.

She was sighted alongside other talented content creators including Lord Lamba and Edo Boy.

Edo claimed that Jarvis had already gotten $100 although he was the one who brought her on set and had received nothing.

He said:

“I bring AI on set, she don collect $100 for here.”

When Edo boy asked her if she wanted more, she replied in affirmation with the voice of an AI-automated robot.

'Barbie Doll' who behaves like robot trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian lady who behaves like a robot went viral for her robotic body movement on TikTok.

The lady, who calls herself "Barbie doll", showcased her impressive moves in a video she posted on the platform.

