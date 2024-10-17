A young Nigerian lady who behaves like a robot has gone viral for her robotic body movement on TikTok

The lady, who calls herself "Barbie doll", showcased her impressive moves in a video she posted on the platform

Netizens who came across the video hailed the lady and compared her to the famous Nigerian robot lady, Jarvis

A young Nigerian lady has gone viral on TikTok for her robotic body movements.

In a video on TikTok, the lady addressed herself as ‘Barbie Doll’ as she danced.

Nigerian ‘Barbie Doll’ lady and Jarvis. Photo: @jadrolita, @orange_barbie_doll34

Source: TikTok

The video was posted on TikTok by @orange_barbie_doll34 and has since gone viral.

The lady wore a bob wig and gave electric dance moves in the video.

She said:

“My name is Barbie doll. Do you wanna dance?”

Watch the video below:

Netizens compare lady to Jarvis

People who came across the video admired the lady and compared her to the famous Nigerian robot-like lady Jarvis, whose real name is Elizabeth Amadu.

Jarvis, referred to as a human AI, rose to stardom in early 2024 due to her robotic moves and received many cash gifts at that time.

With Barbie Doll’s robotic moves, people couldn't help but compare both ladies.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@ARMSTRONG828 said:

"You Pass Jarvis."

@Billieeillish.asieduaess said:

"Pls stop comparing Jarvis to her .they r all special n different in their own ways."

@ANN said:

Jarvis na Ai (robot)this one nah Barbie(doll), no be the same na

@Victoria said:

AI robot is very different from Barbie doll so we should stop the comparison

@Idowu Erinle said:

Jarvis was the first person to do this, she's a good teacher.

@uchechkwuralph said:

"You are giving us what javis couldn't give us, I mean the entertainment

@A girl like Gifted said:

"I think Jarvis inspired u but ur kinda better than her."

