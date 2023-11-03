A pretty Nigerian lady, Javis, has become popular online after she started acting like an AI robot on TikTok

With a perfect costume that was apt for her character, the lady spoke lovingly to her followers as many adored her

Every few days, Javis hosts live sessions on TikTok with hundreds of popular gifting her TikTok coins

A Nigerian lady popularly known as Javis has been trending for her constant performance as an AI robot.

Her gestures and mannerisms perfectly mimic a robot with a well-installed Artificial Intelligence (AI) language. A few hours ago, she was live here, role-playing as a robot.

The lady wore a costume perfect for her role.

Source: TikTok

Nigerian lady acted as AI

In a recent video, the Nigerian lady wore a dashingly beautiful costume that made her look well like her character.

The Nigerian lady has kept up her character so well that many people found it so hard to make her talk like a human.

Watch one of her videos below:

Below are what some people said about her:

Olawealth said:

"You really different from others tiktoker you share love to everyone they gifted you and you are still gifting others you really amazing JARVIS."

Call_me_king_chris said:

"Jarvis come show me some love."

Yinka said:

"Jarvis has new outfit oh."

Ladydj Landi Supreme daughter said:

"U are so cute Jarvis."

4reign_casanova20 said:

"This girl for come turn Hollywood actor oo."

Chioma said:

"She’s actually good with this AI stuff ooo."

Adebukola22 said:

"Jarvis abeg where u dey buy ur costume."

RUKAYA.eb said:

"I'm a fan from Germany nice suit."

sammykay862 said:

"Why u resemble low budget 'alita the battle angel'."

Hendrix said:

"Rich man pikin go think say na robot."

Danblixx plumbing contractor said:

"Poor man pinkin go think sey nah power range."

Dfreshkitty said:

"Ibadan Ai wan to play with you o Jarvis."

Robot acted as traffic warden

