A talented Nigerian lady who behaves like a robot on TikTok was recently gifted a $100 bill

In a trending clip, she was captured with other TiKTok content creators waving and proudly showing off the money

Netizens reacting to the comments section praised her talent and wondered how she was able to act like a robot

A young Nigerian lady identified as Jarvis popularly known for always acting like an AI-programmed Robot has caused a frenzy on TikTok.

The young lady was seen amongst two other content creators in a video shared by @thaedoboy_ dressed in a robotic outfit.

Nigerian girl speaks like robot in video Photo credit: @thatedoboy/TikTok.

Popular Human AI, Jarvis receives $100

In the video making waves, Jarvis happily held and showed off the $100 (N89,104) she received on set.

She was sighted alongside other talented content creators including Lord Lamba and Edo Boy.

Edo claimed that Jarvis had already gotten $100 although he was the one who brought her on set and had received nothing.

He said:

“I bring AI on set, she don collect $100 for here.”

When Edo boy asked her if she wanted more, she replied in affirmation with the voice of an AI-automated robot.

Netizens react to video of Human AI Jarvis

Netizens stormed the comments section to share their thoughts.

@chideralovelyn1 said:

“Ah, Jarvis go reach everybody.”

LEGIT X B0$$⑧ said;

“Javis is a good Ai.”

Saint George said:

“Immediately as you just see Jarvis with Lamba them, the first thing wey comes to your mind nah "knack" Why? explain I want to know.”

@bobbykmike said:

“How much is a hundred dollars in Nigerian money.”

IMROCKIEDEE said:

“See as Jarvis dey smiles for $100.”

Stormlex2112 reacted:

“Instead of Jarvis to return the money he better make the system crash.”

Arike Herbal Care said:

“All of una wey dey say her kpekus don suffer una well done oo but no be every girls be soak away like una sister's oo let her enjoy the moment oo.”

@azwan_andi3 said:

“No worry, Jarvis go reach everybody.”

KELVIN STARK reacted:

“One day this Al go marry and get belle.”

VI②CRKK said:

“She no fine again. She might not be having anything with these guys just set.”

Samuel Kelvin said:

“No one dey talk about lamba.”

OYINLOLA825 said:

“Una wey dey shout Jarvis go reach everybody can't she linkup with them just for a skit.”

@iyiolakolawolebob said:

“Relax Jarvis go reach everybody.”

Emprez Amponsah said:

“Jarvis is the best Al ever.”

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng