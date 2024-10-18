Popular Nigerian content creator, Jadrolita, has shared the reason for her pause in creating AI content

In a video, the 22-year-old girl opened up about being diagnosed with a tumour in her jawline that requires surgery

Unfortunately, the tumour has enlarged a part of her face, hindering her from creating contents due to her change in appearance

Nigerian content creator, Amadou Elizabeth, known for her ability to mimic a human robot and AI, recently shared a video disclosing her battle with a jawline tumour.

The 22-year-old's sad revelation shed light on her sudden hiatus from creating AI content for her fans.

Jadrolita says she has to undergo surgery

In a touching clip reposted by @ourtalkroom on Instagram, Amadou also called Jadrolita, discussed her diagnosis and the impact it has had on her life.

She explained that initial concerns about a tooth issue led to a shocking discovery of a tumour in her jawline.

Following a biopsy, Jadrolita awaited the results to determine the tumour's nature before undergoing surgery.

The tumour's growth has noticeably altered Jadrolita's facial appearance, causing self-consciousness and hesitation to create content.

In her words:

"Let me tell you people what happened. I was told that I have a tumor. I was thinking it was a teeth problem but the doctor said it's not teeth. It's a tumor in my jawline.

"The last time I went the doctor took something from it to check the particular tumor it is before the surgery. I have not gone for the main surgery. I heard the result is out. I just pray it's not that bad because it's spoiling my face.

"And for those of you that are asking why I'm not doing my AI content, can't you see how my past face was fresh? This new AI will have puff puff o. So I don't know how you want me to do it. I don't know."

Reactions as Jadrolita speaks on having tumor

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the video.

Mamush19 said:

"Imagine what she is going through and finding happiness with Peller. We just wake up n judge people. Trolls and internet advisers stop it pls. Let people do what gives them happiness."

Bigsmart__ reacted:

"Passing a sensitive issue in a the most subtle manner ever. God bless and heal you kid sister."

Lone_wolfe1 said:

"The tumor decided to show up the moment her career started showing off, wish her quick recovery."

Datsalesman commented:

"Tumor? God please ooooooooo, after she goes for this surgery, it will be the end of the tumor, amen."

Unruly_toyo added:

"I noticed since fr, she has a swollen jaw."

K.o.r.s.boutique commented:

"Omg Tumor? That’s not a joke ooo and surgeries are expensive?! I hope its not cancerous too."

Teniade_kingsband reacted:

"This thing this girl just said jokingly isn't a child's play o, she's indeed a strong girl,yet people will stay behind their phones to say all sort of things without knowing what people go through."

Jadrolita shares reason behind robotic behaviour

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Nigerian lady, Jadrolita, revealed that abroad-based model, Pinkydoll, was her mentor and the reason she became a human AI.

According to the young lady, acting like a human AI wasn't hard for her because she already had the attributes.

