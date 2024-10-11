Nigerian Man Builds Beautiful Bungalow, Flaunts Spacious Interior, Video Goes Viral
- A Nigerian man has shown off his beautiful bungalow house, which he just finished building recently
- He shared a beautiful video on TikTok that showed the spacious and beautiful interior of the new house
- Many people who came across the video congratulated the man on his latest achievements and “tapped” into the blessings
A young Nigerian man has shown off the beautiful second house he built, eliciting reactions on social media.
He shared a video of the beautifully finished house and its spacious compound.
In a video shared by @donben808, the man took a tour of the house.
The man showed the outside part of the house, its spacious compound and beautiful interiors.
He also prayed for the viewers who desired such blessings.
He said:
“You will build your house in Jesus name, #newhouse.”
Watch the video below:
Reactions as man shows off new house
Many took to the comment session to congratulate the house owner and “tap” into the blessing of owning their home.
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions:
@hyice.nobel1 said:
"Teach me to fish please?"
@Viktoria Olise said:
"Amen ooooooooooo and amen."
@Cake by Jene said:
"Big congratulations."
@wizzybillion07 said:
"Amen…..congratulations"
@jephxup said:
"Amen that us my greatest problem am facing i need three bedroom flat with one bar God plz help me."
@E P P R E S S B L E S S said:
"Amen and Amen I tap form your blessing congratulations."
Nigerian man builds second house
In a related story, a hardworking Nigerian man has gone viral on social media after showing off the second house he built.
In a video shared on TikTok, he displayed how the building project took place from the starting point till the final look.
Social media users who came across the video did not hesitate to applaud him in the comments for his great work.
Source: Legit.ng
Victoria Nwahiri (Human Interest Editor) Victoria Nwahiri is a Reuters-certified journalist with 4+ years of experience in digital, social media, and print journalism. As a one-time freelancer and full-time journalist, she has extensively covered lifestyle, entertainment, and human interest stories that have impacted and attracted top policymakers. She is currently a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng and can be reached via Victoria.nwahiri@corp.legit.ng