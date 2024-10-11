A Nigerian man has shown off his beautiful bungalow house, which he just finished building recently

He shared a beautiful video on TikTok that showed the spacious and beautiful interior of the new house

Many people who came across the video congratulated the man on his latest achievements and “tapped” into the blessings

A young Nigerian man has shown off the beautiful second house he built, eliciting reactions on social media.

He shared a video of the beautifully finished house and its spacious compound.

Nigerian man builds beautiful bungalow, flaunts spacious interior. Photo: @donben808

Source: TikTok

In a video shared by @donben808, the man took a tour of the house.

The man showed the outside part of the house, its spacious compound and beautiful interiors.

He also prayed for the viewers who desired such blessings.

He said:

“You will build your house in Jesus name, #newhouse.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man shows off new house

Many took to the comment session to congratulate the house owner and “tap” into the blessing of owning their home.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions:

@hyice.nobel1 said:

"Teach me to fish please?"

@Viktoria Olise said:

"Amen ooooooooooo and amen."

@Cake by Jene said:

"Big congratulations."

@wizzybillion07 said:

"Amen…..congratulations"

@jephxup said:

"Amen that us my greatest problem am facing i need three bedroom flat with one bar God plz help me."

@E P P R E S S B L E S S said:

"Amen and Amen I tap form your blessing congratulations."

Read related stories on new building

Nigerian man builds second house

In a related story, a hardworking Nigerian man has gone viral on social media after showing off the second house he built.

In a video shared on TikTok, he displayed how the building project took place from the starting point till the final look.

Social media users who came across the video did not hesitate to applaud him in the comments for his great work.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng