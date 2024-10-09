A Nigerian woman is celebrating with her husband as they both became landlord and landlady respectively

The woman showed off the building and its beautiful interior in a TikTok video that has since gone viral

People who came across the video celebrated the couple and congratulated them on their latest achievement

A Nigerian woman has shown off the house she built with her husband.

According to her, they built the house in less than a year.

The woman detailed the building process in a video shared by @mammievicky on TikTok.

The video showed the beginning phase of the house, where blocks were being moulded.

The latter part of the house revealed the beautiful interior of the building.

In the caption, the lady appreciated God for the house and shared details about how it came to be.

She said:

“Congratulations to us hubby. We did our best and God did the rest. God built us a home in less than a year. Thank U Lord.”

Reactions as Nigerian couple builds house

Many people who came across the video celebrated the couple and congratulated them on their latest achievement.

@Boss_Nails_Planet said:

“Me and my husband soon… e go be like say we bribe God.”

@TAFRISKY babe said:

“A man who listens nd respects his wife deserves this blessing. “

@mhiz arike said:

“I will nt stop saying congratulation till he rich our turn in Allah.”

@MUM IRE IRE said:

“Me and my husband soon.”

@Dad’s favorite said:

“E go soon sweet like say I bribe God . I will smile like never before.

@Stella’s said:

Me and my husband soon in Jesus name.

@adeshina said:

“I tap from dis blessing congratulations.”

@donwawa 4real @27 said:

“Me and my future wife very soon.”

@user1337608186004 said:

“I will not stop saying congratulation till he reach my turn.”

