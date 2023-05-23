A school teacher is convinced that is the reason why his students come to school thanks to his fun side

The happy man posted a video of himself having fun with students by doing something that they love, which is dance

This professional seemed to be connecting with his students as the video shows them cheering for him as he busts some moves

A teacher successfully held his class spellbound with his dancing skills, and the video has emerged on TikTok.

In an entertaining video posted on the platform by @xolanixolo, the man used dance to make his students happy.

A South African teacher had students cheering when he danced. Image: @xolanixolo

Source: TikTok

In the viral video, the teacher stood in the middle of the class and went off with mesmerising body moves.

Passionate teacher dances for students

Judging from how he moved his body, the teacher is a good dancer, and he has a passion for his job.

His dance moves made him especially connect with the students. They shouted and cheered him in excitement.

A lot of people applauded the teacher in the comment section and said his jovial nature is endearing.

Watch the video below:

Netizens applaud teacher for connecting with students

@Monique commented:

"In our times we used to be scared of teachers, and I guess this kind of relationship with learners makes learning simpler and interesting.."

@nontsikelelo47 commented:

"Kids needs teacher like dis not umuntu o sour well done teacher xooo."

@phindilentinga commented:

"True dat,nami wouldn't miss school with a teacher like you."

@Achulumancile commented:

"I love this."

@Nelly Nyawo commented:

"Salute teacher we need teachers like you to make our children happy and love to go to school."

@Tania commented:

"This shoud be my country."

@newben01 commented:

"No student will fail in your class. Well done. Eiiiii in my school you see your head masters car without him being around that area po, you go run."

