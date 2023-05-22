A video of a teacher demonstrating a fun song as part of his lesson has been doing the rounds online

The footage posted on TikTok shows him putting on a fun and educational performance for his class

The educator displayed a true passion for his profession leaving many social media users inspired

A passionate teacher demonstrated his love for the job when he used different ways to impart knowledge.

In a TikTok video that caught attention, the teacher used song and dance to pass information to his students.

A passionate teacher performed a catchy educational song for his learners. Image: @g.mpembe/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The teacher displayed a lot of enthusiasm with the way he behaved in class and the attention of his students focused on him.

His passion for the subject and the topic at hand saw him forming a song with it and having the students sing along.

As the students sang with him, the song became very rhythmic such that he found himself dancing to it in a beautiful way.

He even went as far as hugging one of the students who was sitting close to him in front of the class.

When he was done, he gestured to the students as if to say, 'do you understand?'

TikTok users who have seen the video are very impressed with his teaching skills. The video was posted by @g.mpembe.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users react to video of a passionate teacher

@Nontando Ngcobo commented:

"Aweee ngaze ngamuthanda ."

@Mamkhize84 responded:

"O teacher bensuku zokugcina."

@Uluthando Stefane wrote:

"Then your brain forgets the lyrics during exams ."

@Buhlee said:

"I’d get distinctions ."

@Smamilo wrote:

"Bayazama othisha bandla."

@Choose Happy by Z responded:

"Matala K he taught me in a program at NWU, now I’m in the US! He is the GOAT."

@Slagar reacted:

"Ngingathola total njalo."

@user MAKGOTSO HAPPINESS commented:

"Kube besinabo abo teacher abanje bengeke ngi fail.e ."

@Chu-chu Mbingz responded:

"Mmhh bazingomanje if ungathi mabayichaze kahle ."

