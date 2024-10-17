A lady has shared a heartwarming video showing the letter a student wrote to her in school

A lady had an unforgettable experience during her teaching practice when a student presented her with a letter.

In the letter, the student deeply expressed admiration for the teacher and a desire for friendship.

Student pens letter to teacher Photo credit: @bennedictta/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Student showers praises on 'gorgeous' teacher

Shared by @bennedictta on TikTok, the letter revealed the student's sincere appreciation for the teacher's elegance, kindness, and beauty.

The writer, a JSS2 student from Ondo state, confessed to being deeply impressed since their first meeting.

The letter read:

"You are soft spoken, elegant, beautiful, gorgeous. You made me stunned since I met you. I am in JSS2 B and dark in complexion. I am from Ondo State. My aim of this letter is to tell you how much I wish to be your friend. Some teachers find it hard to accept a child's proposal because they see it as disrespect. I am pleading accept me to be your friend. You need to look at yourself you are beautiful. I wish to be like you. I want to be a replica of you. Without your light, I am in a dark tunnel. You are my role model."

Reactions as teacher displays letter from student

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the post.

@Maxwell Fc said:

"We ondo state guys no Dey fear why naso I asked my corper for relationship back then in secondary school."

@ADEDUNNI said:

"Who else read the letter to the end and smiled."

@Yiiiisha_Nova said:

"Wow she’s so good even a graduate can’t compose like this be her friend she’s very smart."

@Evella said:

"My English teacher would correct errors."

@Rahman Yinka said:

"Be her friend ooo, infact if possible encourage her in writing skills she's a potential."

@Odunayomide321 said:

"Even if u don’t wanna be her friend before remember she use bible quote oo. I love her smartness."

@Certified Billy added:

"I like that hand writing and for that class,she writes very well,kudos to her English teacher,I love her introductory writeup."

See the post below:

Student writes letter to teacher

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the letter a student wrote his female teacher went viral and elicited mixed reactions on social media.

The lady, who is doing teaching practice in the boy's school, was displeased by the letter and posted it online.

