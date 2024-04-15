A lady who is currently doing her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) showed people where she lives

The lady said she is serving in Edo state and that she was given a whole one-bedroom apartment to live in

She said the apartment has a private toilet and bathroom, a kitchen, and a sitting room, all for her comfort

A lady shared a video on TikTok showing people the apartment she lives in while doing her NYSC.

The lady said she is currently undergoing her NYSC in Edo state, where it appears she was being pampered by her place of primary assignment.

The lucky lady, @_maryjaney2, noted that her PPA is keeping her in a seren environment where she has a whole one-bedroom apartment to herself.

The apartment has a sitting room, a bedroom, a kitchen and tolient and bathroom all for her comfort.

Many people who saw the video said they envied the lady, and she responded that prayers did it for her.

Reactions as PPA pampers corper

@EVERYTHING WITH KARDI said:

"God abeg make them carry me go edo state."

@andre said:

"Also lucky here. My ppa gave me a room also that is also furnished, working AC, standing fan. Also the house is wired with a solar system, NEPA. Plus feeding me and other corp members once daily .....plus a monthly stipend."

@olayemirashidat022 said:

"Where are you serving?"

@MairamMaina commented:

"My ppa had AC, fridge, DStv, water heater. Two people in a room and a parlour."

@Mojeehsola said:

"I no understand that bathroom. Why 2 washing basins though?"

@Inioluwa commented:

"Abeg, I dey find PPA with accommodation in Lagos ooo. The island side to be precise abeg."

@ZaZa said:

"Abeg help me with the request letter from your PPA."

