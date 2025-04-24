A Nigerian man has shared his views about Obi Cubana's son and the type of hair he keeps, as compared to poor people's children

According to the man, while parents worry about the type of hairstyle their children keep, Obi's son is keeping his hair how he likes

He said the young man is keeping his hair, while poor parents would think keeping long hair is a sign of cultism

A Nigerian medical doctor made a post on X concerning the hair being carried by Obi Cubana's biological son.

In his post, the man compared Alex Iyiegbu's hair to that of the children of poor people.

The man said rich people do not worry about their children's hairstyle. Photo credit: Dr Penking and Obi Cubana.

According to Dr Penking, while poor people who are parents are concerned about the kind of hair their children keep, rich parents don't care.

In a photo posted by Obi Cubana, Alex was seen sporting long hair that was somewhat tangled.

Dr Penking said poor parents see keeping hair or dreadlocks as a sign that the child is into crimes like cultism.

However, he said rich people usually don't look at such things, or tag their children as criminals because of their hair.

Obi Cubana and his son, Alex whose hair attracted attention. Photo credit: Instagram/Obi Cubana.

He wrote:

"Obi Cubana despite all his riches has allowed his son to keep his hair however he likes, but your father with N 42 000 in his bank account thinks any other hairstyle apart from lowcut is a sign of cultism. Poverty is a disease."

See the post below:

Reactions to Obi Cubana's son's hair

@Govmentson said:

"In Niger today. If you have dread lock you will be arrested."

@Onyenazumu said:

"Obi Cubana is not the custodian of family values regardless of how wealthy he is. Every father has the right to raise their children the way they wishes provided it doesn’t lead to any form of abuse."

@Olatu125 said:

"Money and values differ. But in this part of the world, the person with the money is the one with the values."

@ElemSunny said:

"When has wealth become a measure of good parenting and moral yield stuck?"

@oval_izudon said:

"Your slow brains will be capping nonsense because you have a social media account."

@Artismo67 said:

"I hate how Nigerians believe that because someone is rich for that he must be right all the time. There's a very good reason Jesus came to us as a poor man and throughout his ministry lived a modest life. My dad with his 45k is still my role model in life. Thank you."

@Supo196 said:

"There is no sense in this.. every parent have the right to bring up thier child wether they are or not.. most importantly most the rich kids gets spoilt and do the unthinkable bcos they leave them to do thier wish."

