A young lady recounted the assortment of foodstuffs she had been gifted by her Place of Primary Assignment (PPA)

The clip revealed her acquisition of semolina, sugar, Milo, and milk, among other provisions, from her PPA

She disclosed that such generosity from her PPA was a quarterly tradition, expressing her delight at the thoughtful gesture

In a reflective account, a young lady showed the generous quarterly tradition upheld by her Place of Primary Assignment (PPA) during her service year with the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

She detailed the thoughtful array of foodstuffs she received, which included staple items such as semolina and sugar, alongside cherished beverages like Milo and milk.

The lady shared the food she got from her PPA. Photo credit: @aminaoftpb

Source: TikTok

The video she shared captured not only the variety of the provisions but also her genuine appreciation for the gesture.

She emphasized that this act of kindness was not a one-off occurrence but a recurring expression of support from her PPA, which took place every three months as shared by @aminahoftpb.

Her narrative conveyed a sense of gratitude and excitement, as she cherished the nurturing relationship fostered by her PPA throughout her NYSC journey.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Chiamaka Juliet said:

“Hmmm.for this nysc wey I dey do or another one?”

Favour8383 wrote:

“My own PPA dey give me headache.”

Ameenat Adebadejo commented:

“Osalobua ehhh! Same NYSC wey i dey do?”

Zainab:

“My PPA decided to give Ramadan package and guess what they gave us. 1 Spaghetti!! Just one.”

Vanilla_oma:

“I have PPA in Abuja oo. Salary 30k accommodation in asokoro.”

Uche837373:

“Where are you serving?”

Evans_:

“Na your pops get the company no lie.”

Crystal:

“They gave me then, almost every week.”

KvngFrankie:

“Can i serve again because I think my PPA was broken or something.”

Adedoyinsola:

“I have PPA in ikeja.. salary is 70k.. no accommodation.”

Sheyi Barbie:

“Abeg where in osun state is this ppa make I work myself there as this ppa don reject me abeg.”

Immaculate:

“My papa did this every month, but not this much and every Easter, Christmas and Ramadan, this much.”

Kafeelah H:

“Lmao.. una no read caption oo she said she's joking.”

SirPenky:

“It's called dry ration. If u work in a very okay company, U will be getting it on a monthly or quarterly basis. Some companies treat corpers and regular staff as equal.”

Source: Legit.ng