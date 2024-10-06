Martins Otse has caused a buzz with a video of him seemingly speaking about being a father

He also addressed young ladies who are in the habit of pinning pregnancy on men

Verydarkman's recent video has caused a buzz, with many of his fans congratulating him

Controversial activist Martins Otse, aka VeryDarkMan, could soon become a father.

VDM, who has been involved in a series of drama with crossdresser Bobrisky, in a video he shared on Sunday, October 6, revealed he could have spoken about having an affair with a lady, but she came back months back to claim she was pregnant.

According to the critic, it was not part of their agreement that she would get pregnant, stressing that he was not ready to become a father.

In his words,

“I made love to a Lady and gave her money to buy Contraceptives, But Now she is saying that she is pregnant which is not part of our agreement."

He also sent a message to ladies who pin pregnancies on men when there was no prior agreement.

VDM also said such action deserved to be a punishable offence under the law.

Sharing the video, the critic wrote in a caption:

"Got a girl pregnant which is not our agreement,now one has to be an unprepared father which is not fair at all,forced responsibility."

Watch VDM's video below

Fans congratulate VDM

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, with netizens some netizens teasing the critic. Some netizens, however, claimed VDM was not talking about himself in the video.

kopa.respect:

"The child will grow up to know that he was born by mistake."

tosin_hair:

"Made love?? And you paid?? Wo."

shes_emjay:

"We are expecting very little boy."

mona_thedarkchild:

"So now we going to have dark child."

rashid_oghost:

"make sure you watch the video till the end before you comment."

lifeofbitcoins:

"Congratulations papa Junior."

oluwakemmieee:

"we should be expecting very little dark boy."

billionare634:

"English hard Nigerians too much VDM wasn’t referring to him self bros to comprehend English hard for people guyyyy."

tenovertenautos:

"So we have a “Very dark baby” on the way.. Abeg invite us for naming oh."

