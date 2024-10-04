An Abuja-based man, Kel Armstrong Amobi, popularly known as KAA, has reacted to Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye's trending tithe apology

The general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) had apologised for his teaching that people who don't tithe won't make heaven

KAA highlighted other "lies" of Pastor Adeboye, including a clima that he drank tea with God, and urged him to also apologise for those statements

Pastor Adeboye's viral tithe apology has been received with mixed feelings from people from all walks of life and has set the internet on fire.

Reacting to Pastor Adeboye's apology, a Nigerian man, KAA has said the cleric needs to apologise for other things he said in the past.

Kel Armstrong Amobi said Pastor Adeboye still owes the public more apology. Photo Credit: KAA

In a lengthy Facebook post, KAA said Pastor Adeboye should apologise for saying he drank tea with God and claiming he switched off winter in Colorado and switched it on after he left.

He added that the RCCG general overseer needs to apologise for claiming his prayer grew back a woman's mammary glands which were cut off. KAA's post in part read:

"...However, we forgive Baba and his attack dogs, but we want him to also apologize for:

"Lying to us that he drank tea with God.

"Lying to us that he switched off winter in Colorado and switched it on when he left.

"Lying to us that a woman whose breast was cut off got a new breast after he prayed for her.

"And so many other lies he had told from the pulpit in the past.

"We love and hold Baba in high esteem and we encourage him to continue on this new part of repentance."

Reactions trail KAA's post on Pastor Adeboye

Okafor Sunday Chinedu said:

"Stop changing the narrative. He did not apologize for collecting tithe. He apologized for saying that you will not go to heaven if you don't pay tithe. Tithing or not does not take you to heaven or hell. And this is not a hidden fact."

Chinedu Ekechukwu said:

"KAA his gullible. followers will need your head for this o,! Note: The hypnotism they are in is very strong..even when their godman apologize they will still defend him."

Santiago Val said:

"This our generation eh, e sweet me say our eyes don open. Gone are the days we follow blindly, now if you lead we must ask questions ooooo and if there's no answer or an answer with fact we go just go back make you lead yourself alone.

"Apostle Damina should be applauded for his path of new Christianity doctrines."

Ifesinachi Nwangele said:

"He's now a born again, I forgive him because it takes courage and strong will for people of his caliber to publicly admit that they were wrong."

Funmi Ali said:

"This single apology is just a tip of an iceberg. But we still appreciate his courage tho."

Oluwapelumi Anifa said:

"It takes lotta courage for a man of his calibre to publicly admit his errors and apologize. I believe it's one step at a time. Papa Adeboye should be wary of the fact that he's old and may likely pass the baton over to someone else anytime from now. I pray we all come to the true knowledge of Christ."

Verydarkman reacts to Pastor Adeboye's tithe apology

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Verydarkman had shared his thoughts on Pastor Adeboye's viral tithe apology.

Just recently, the RCCG pastor took to the altar to correct his earlier preaching, in which he claimed that people who don’t pay tithes won’t go to heaven. According to the pastor, he was wrong, and he was sorry.

The online critic, known for his controversial views on trending topics, asked Pastor Adeboye and other preachers about the other things in the Bible that they must have manipulated their audience to believe.

