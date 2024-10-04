On Friday, October 4, Pastor E.A. Adeboye made the headlines after a video showed him personally apologising over a sermon he preached

The respected preacher who is noted for being humble was preaching during the 2024 RCCG International Youth Convention

The statement he made in the viral clip convinced some people who said he took a major step toward a reform advocated by preachers like Abel Damina

Pastor Adeboye has shattered a major table, after admitting he was wrong to have said Christians who don't pay tithe might not make heaven.

An analysis of his comments shows that Pastor Adeboye said four major things in his now-viral video, which took the internet by storm.

Pastor Adeboye said his preaching about tithe being a prerequisite for heaven is not in the Bible. Photo credit: Instagram/pastoreaadeboyeofficial.

1. It is not in the Bible

The first major thing Pastor Adeboye said in the trending video is that his earlier sermon, which tied heaven with tithe, was not biblical.

He had said in the old sermon that anyone who does not pay tithe may not make heaven.

But he said in the new clip:

"It’s not in the Bible."

2. That was wrong, says Adeboye

After reversing his earlier teaching about tithe and heaven, the man of God admitted he was wrong.

He said even scientists were once wrong about how light travels. He said scientists once believed light travels in a straight line, but newer studies show it travels in waves.

He said of his tithe and heaven sermon:

"I’m sorry, that’s wrong."

3. What the Bible says about who will go to heave

To set the records straight, Pastor Adeboye said the Bible clearly stated that being at peace with all men and being holy was necessary to enter heaven.

His statement is contained in the book of Hebrews 12:14 which says:

"Follow peace with all men, and holiness, without which no man shall see the Lord."

4. You can give more

After reversing his old sermon, Adeboye, however, said Christians can given more than the 10% that many churches preach.

He said:

"It is wrong to limit you to 10%. At a time when some of you should be 20%, 30%, 40%. 10% should be for beginners. Giving should be violent."

Criticisms against tithe in churches

Many people have criticised some Nigerian churches for always emphasising tithe in their teachings.

People have also criticised some churches that preach that payment of tithes attracts God's blessings.

However, the churches continue their preachings on the topic, insisting it is in the Bible.

They base their teaching on the topic on Malachi 3:10 which states:

"Bring the whole tithe into the storehouse, that there may be food in my house. Test me in this,” says the Lord Almighty, “and see if I will not throw open the floodgates of heaven and pour out so much blessing that there will not be room enough to store it. 11 I will prevent pests from devouring your crops, and the vines in your fields will not drop their fruit before it is ripe,” says the Lord Almighty. 12 “Then all the nations will call you blessed, for yours will be a delightful land,” says the Lord Almighty."

Abel Damina sheds light on tithes

But some men of God, like Pastor Abel Damina, have kicked against it, insisting that such teachings present God as a transactional being who needs to be paid to release blessings.

During his appearance in Honest Bunch, a YouTube podcast by Glitch Africa Studios, Pastor Damina said he used to preach the gospel of tithe, but he later abandoned it. He is now a major exponent, leading the charge against collecting tithe through manipulative teachings.

He said:

"I was a master in that gospel. Some of them, it is my template they are using. I was baba. That shade of the gospel came in very slippery. It was a gospel that started by saying men of God should not be poor because God is not poor. And then we started seeing some men of God raising money and living better. So we also wanted to live better."

Many young people have fallen in love with Damina, insisting he was a Godsent.

For instance, an X user, Zion Bassey said:

"The truth of the gospel, according to Dr Abel Damina, will keep being vindicated even after this generation."

Oyedepo embraces Adeboye

Meanwhile, a video showed the moment Pastor E.A. Adeboye arrived at Bishop David Oyedepo's 70th birthday celebrations.

The two top clerics embraced each other and exchanged pleasantries as the people around watched them.

A lot of social media users are wishing Bishop Oyedepo who is the founder of Winners Chappel a happy birthday.

