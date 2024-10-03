A Nigerian lady has shared details of her preparation as she relocates to Canada in an inspiring video

In the video, she revamped her wigs and learnt how to drive as she prepared for her relocation to Canada

Many people who came across the video congratulated her and “tapped” into the blessing of relocation

A Nigerian lady who recently relocated to Canada has shared how she prepared for the trip.

She detailed how she received her passport and other preparations she had to do before travelling to Canada.

Nigerian lady learns to drive as she relocates to Canada. Photo:@mabayomijee

In the video shared by @mabayomijee, the lady showed when she collected her passport and visa.

She then proceeded to learn how to drive and revamp her wigs ahead of her relocation to Canada.

Her video also showed her making her hair, fixing her lashes, and getting facials in preparation for her trip.

The video was captioned:

“Here’s to new beginnings!”

Watch the video below:

Many react to the video

@edunabdullahi8@gmail.com said:

"How you nah dey do this thing God remember me. Congratulations, babe girl.i dont watch like 20 travels video today i just saying congratulations."

@OdunAyoMide said:

"Congratulations. I will be there soon."

@Dor said:

"I tap into your blessing in Jesus mighty name Amen."

@princessmotolani said:

"Congratulations to you,my testimony is next."

In an interview with Legit.ng, the Chief Executive Officer of Insights Travels and Tours, Mr Steve Omadevuae, stated that it was a good idea to learn how to drive in Nigeria before relocation if you intend to drive in the country you are relocating to.

He said:

"It is better to learn here because it is also right-hand in Canada. If you learn it in Canada, you must go through their driving school and pass their examinations."

