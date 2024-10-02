A Nigerian lady has expressed her excitement on social media following her relocation to Canada

In a video, she documented her journey from applying for a visa to its approval and subsequent relocation

Social media users who came across the video did not hesitate to congratulate her in the comments section

A Nigerian lady recently took to social media to share her thrilling experience of relocating to Canada.

Her inspiring story captured the hearts of many online users who desired to also relocate abroad.

Nigerian lady overjoyed as she relocated to Canada Photo credit: @okikiola_x/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady documents journey to Canada

Okikiola_x posted an intriguing video on TikTok, chronicling her journey from visa application to approval and eventual relocation.

The clip captured important moments, including her upfront medicals, celebratory treats with her sister, and last-minute shopping spree.

In her caption, she expressed gratitude to God for His grace and mercy throughout the process.

"Upfront medicals 18 days after applying. Took my sister and I for a treat after my visa was approved. Went shopping three weeks before leaving. Thank God for his grace and mercy. It can only be God. Naija to Canada," she narrated.

Reactions as lady relocates to Canada

TikTok users flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages and well-wishes.

@6 figure Glammie asked:

"How long did your processing took to be approved?"

@Benson peace said:

"Congratulations I tap into your blessings I am nextt congratulations to me also."

@Olamilekan stated:

"Long long does it take to submit your passport after biometric?"

@Ayeh Naomi said:

"Waoooooo nice one I tap into your blessing in Jesus name I claim it."

@Mumcy Nabeel commented:

"Congratulations. I'm next with my family this year Insha Allah."

@Trusttmonl2 asked:

"What did they check at medicals?"

@saymary3 said:

"It's my portion in Jesus Christ name Amen and I tap into your testimony in Jesus Christ name Amen."

@social_butterfly commented:

"Soon, very soon, it’ll be my turn in JESUS name. Amen."

@mirabel said:

"Congratulations to you. I’m next in Jesus name."

@KAYAMANTA/SPIRITUAL IN LAGOS reacted:

"Congratulations. I tap from your blessing soon."

@Kami said:

"Congratulations. I tap into your travel blessing. I am traveling next soon in Jesus name. Amen."

@Nuwagaba Leon said:

"Congratulations dear l can't wait my visa to be approved and l travel soon in Jesus's name Amen."

@official_kingkwame wrote:

"Congratulations. Habakkuk 2:2 (KJV) And the LORD answered me, and said, Write the vision, and make it plain upon tables, that he may run that readeth it. PRAY BELIEVE RECEIVE."

@NANA QUAKU FRANK added:

"I tap into your blessings in Jesus name amen."

Watch the video below:

Nigerian woman celebrates 2 years in UK

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady shared her inspiring story as she celebrates two years of relocating to the UK with her family.

Her video on TikTok highlighted different milestones that she had encountered throughout her relocation to the UK.

Proofread by Kola Muhammed, journalist and copyeditor at Legit.ng

