Many hours after she got stranded, a Nigerian lady in Canada has given netizens a progress report on her well-being

In a video which went viral, she had appealed for accommodation assistance, saying she had gone broke

In a new video, she showed the lovely hotel a stranger who came to her aid took her to and paid for

A Nigerian lady in Canada, @temmygoodies1, has finally got a place to stay temporarily hours after she cried out for accommodation assistance on TikTok.

@temmygoodies1 said she exhausted her money on hotel bills and was broke, prompting her outcry.

She said the stranger paid for a three-day stay for her. Photo Credit: @temmygoodies1

Eventually, a man offered her assistance. In a new video, @temmygoodies1 filmed the hotel room the man put her in.

She said he paid for three days for her. She gushed over Canadians, adding that things are expensive in the North American country. Words layered on her video read:

"Canada people are nice o.

"The bro paid for 3 days in this lovely hotel.

"Canada is expensive o make I no lie there. Their tax mad."

Her video stirred reactions on TikTok.

Netizens react to lady's new video

Last born🇳🇬🇨🇦 said:

"They are not nice naa because u too be Omo ogbon hmmmm."

Iyanu Oluwa said:

"U ehn, u dy use us catch cruise."

Ang❦la aid:

"What is your plan after 3 days?"

