Thanks to social media, a Nigerian lady in the diaspora has received the help she needed from a stranger

Many hours ago, the lady had cried out to netizens, saying she had spent her money on hotel bills and gone broke

The lady's post went viral on the net, and she has now dropped a new video of the stranger helping her

A stranded Nigerian lady, @temmygoodies1, has appreciated netizens after finally getting assistance in Canada.

Recall that Legit.ng reported that the lady lamented going broke in Canada and begged online to be accommodated for a few days.

Hours after her post blew up on TikTok, a man has come forward to offer the needed assistance.

In a new video, @temmygoodies1 showed the man who helped her and thanked him in English and Yoruba languages. She attributed the speedy help to the "usefulness of social media."

"Finally, this bro has come to rescue me in Canada. Thank you o. Ese bro," she said.

Internet users have shared their thoughts on her new video.

Watch her video below:

Reactions trail the Nigerian lady's new update

santan_Arizona said:

"Omo na this kin helper go say Mk you climb bed."

Anthony💫🇨🇦 said:

"Oga day go house all this lazy fowl way day Canada."

Oluwadarasimi said:

"Ur money no fit finish aje like like oremi."

Thedevil55 said:

"You go climb bed shey you Sha no."

Needy lady in UK gets help online

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady in the UK had received speedy help hours after crying out online.

In a TikTok post, an emotional Deby had lamented not having enough money to renew her student visa and risked being homeless. Deby attached her account details to the post and begged for assistance. In an update, she revealed that she got the help she needed. Deby thanked netizens for coming to her aid and marvelled at the goodness of God. She wrote:

"The goal for my post study visa and rent has been met. I am so grateful to each and everyone one of you who have contributed!

"My heart is so full! Thank you so much! God is goood!!!"

