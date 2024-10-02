A Nigerian lady who relocated to Canada has shared a video of her first day at school as an international student

In the video, she showed off her classes, gaming centre, eatery, and other areas in the beautiful school

Many people took to the comment section to congratulate her on her relocation and school resumption

A Nigerian lady has shared a video to detail her experience on her first day at school in Canada

Her interesting experience was captured in a video she shared on TikTok.

Nigerian lady who relocated to Canada shares video of first day at school. Photo: @uchechionyedum

Source: TikTok

In the video, the lady showed how she entered a bus and headed to school.

She said she had to pay $5 for a bus fare because she didn’t have change. She got her student ID card and bus pass when she headed to school.

Class in the basement

After she got her pass, she headed to her class but later found out that her class was in the basement.

She also showed off beautiful places in the school.

The video was captioned:

"My first day of school #internationalstudent #canada🇨🇦 #canadatiktok."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady starts school in Canada

@Prech BlaQ said:

"Hi mama please ma how did you do it and please ma I need help with an agent who can do the Canada visa for me have been scammed last."

@edy_sins0 said:

"Omor. I pray mk u no dy cry like me."

@Aglowbeauty said:

"May God see you through and order your steps."

@Debimpe said:

"Ahn ahn the bus driver is mean oo… he should have allowed you for free."

@Treatouchbeauty said:

"Aww love this for you."

@Bagsncobyzioncare said:

"Chaii, it is well with you. Now to Japa don dey hungry me."

Read related story on Nigerian international students

Elderly Nigerian woman attends UK university

An elderly Nigerian woman shared a video that showed her attending a university in the United Kingdom.

In the video, despite her age, she spoke about her determination and focus to pursue a degree.

Her video inspired many, who took to the comment section to hail her and encourage her in her educational pursuits.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng