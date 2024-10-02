Global site navigation

Local editions

Nigerian Lady Who Relocated to Canada Shares Video of First Day at School, Shows Off Classrooms
People

Nigerian Lady Who Relocated to Canada Shares Video of First Day at School, Shows Off Classrooms

by  Victoria Nwahiri 2 min read
  • A Nigerian lady who relocated to Canada has shared a video of her first day at school as an international student
  • In the video, she showed off her classes, gaming centre, eatery, and other areas in the beautiful school
  • Many people took to the comment section to congratulate her on her relocation and school resumption

CHECK OUT: No Location Limits! Master Copywriting from Anywhere in Nigeria with Our Convenient Online Course. Enroll & Get Started Today!

A Nigerian lady has shared a video to detail her experience on her first day at school in Canada

Her interesting experience was captured in a video she shared on TikTok.

lady shares experience on first day at school
Nigerian lady who relocated to Canada shares video of first day at school. Photo: @uchechionyedum
Source: TikTok

In the video, the lady showed how she entered a bus and headed to school.

She said she had to pay $5 for a bus fare because she didn’t have change. She got her student ID card and bus pass when she headed to school.

Read also

Nigerian student buys fridge, pots as she goes to school, shows off beautiful hostel room

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Class in the basement

After she got her pass, she headed to her class but later found out that her class was in the basement.

She also showed off beautiful places in the school.

The video was captioned:

"My first day of school #internationalstudent #canada🇨🇦 #canadatiktok."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady starts school in Canada

@Prech BlaQ said:

"Hi mama please ma how did you do it and please ma I need help with an agent who can do the Canada visa for me have been scammed last."

@edy_sins0 said:

"Omor. I pray mk u no dy cry like me."

@Aglowbeauty said:

"May God see you through and order your steps."

@Debimpe said:

"Ahn ahn the bus driver is mean oo… he should have allowed you for free."

@Treatouchbeauty said:

Read also

Young lady gets pregnant after giving bus driver a chance, video shows cute baby

"Aww love this for you."

@Bagsncobyzioncare said:

"Chaii, it is well with you. Now to Japa don dey hungry me."

Read related story on Nigerian international students

Elderly Nigerian woman attends UK university

An elderly Nigerian woman shared a video that showed her attending a university in the United Kingdom.

In the video, despite her age, she spoke about her determination and focus to pursue a degree.

Her video inspired many, who took to the comment section to hail her and encourage her in her educational pursuits.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Victoria Nwahiri avatar

Victoria Nwahiri (Human Interest Editor) Victoria Nwahiri is a Reuters-certified journalist with 4+ years of experience in digital, social media, and print journalism. As a one-time freelancer and full-time journalist, she has extensively covered lifestyle, entertainment, and human interest stories that have impacted and attracted top policymakers. She is currently a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng and can be reached via Victoria.nwahiri@corp.legit.ng

Tags:
Hot: