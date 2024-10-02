Nigerian Lady Who Moved to Canada Cries out as She Gets Stranded, Begs for Accommodation Online
- Shortly after travelling to Canada, a Nigerian lady has lamented being stranded and sought help with her accommodation problem online
- According to the stranded lady, she was advised against moving to Canada but did not heed the caution
- She said she had spent her money on footing hotel bills and would appreciate being accommodated for a few days
A Nigerian lady in Canada, @temmygoodies1, has cried out for help after being stranded in the North American country.
She lamented being advised against her trip to Canada.
@temmygoodies1 shared a clip on TikTok in which she stood with her luggage in a passage. She said her money was used to settle her hotel bills.
She pleaded that anyone in Canada should accommodate her for a few days. Words layered on her video read:
"Them tell me say make I no go Canada I no hear. Money don finish, hotel ppl don pursue me.
"Who is in Canada? I beg, few days accommodation will help."
Watch her video below:
People offer her help
KWEKU . T said:
"I have a den available, if u are interested."
newcityautos said:
"If you are in Kitchener waterloo dm me."
Badmanwallet ☄️ said:
"Lol see person wey Dey pursue 😄 abi shelter don accept you."
Chiefo said:
"If you’re in Manitoba, reach out in the dm…"
Last born🇳🇬🇨🇦 said:
"Sorry but my house is not fine."
Ayoola Chase said:
"Momma that will never be your portion ijn 🙏🤲..press money now ma'am nothing small ma."
AJ said:
"You can stay at my house in Toronto for few days."
Iyanu Oluwa said:
"U can come to my place, I stay at Toronto Scarborough."
