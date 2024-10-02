Global site navigation

Nigerian Lady Who Moved to Canada Cries out as She Gets Stranded, Begs for Accommodation Online

by  Victor Duru 2 min read
  • Shortly after travelling to Canada, a Nigerian lady has lamented being stranded and sought help with her accommodation problem online
  • According to the stranded lady, she was advised against moving to Canada but did not heed the caution
  • She said she had spent her money on footing hotel bills and would appreciate being accommodated for a few days

A Nigerian lady in Canada, @temmygoodies1, has cried out for help after being stranded in the North American country.

She lamented being advised against her trip to Canada.

Nigerian lady needs accommodation assistance, seeks help online.
Source: TikTok

@temmygoodies1 shared a clip on TikTok in which she stood with her luggage in a passage. She said her money was used to settle her hotel bills.

She pleaded that anyone in Canada should accommodate her for a few days. Words layered on her video read:

Nigerian lady who relocated to Canada shares video of first day at school, shows off classrooms

"Them tell me say make I no go Canada I no hear. Money don finish, hotel ppl don pursue me.
"Who is in Canada? I beg, few days accommodation will help."

Watch her video below:

People offer her help

KWEKU . T said:

"I have a den available, if u are interested."

newcityautos said:

"If you are in Kitchener waterloo dm me."

Badmanwallet ☄️ said:

"Lol see person wey Dey pursue 😄 abi shelter don accept you."

Chiefo said:

"If you’re in Manitoba, reach out in the dm…"

Last born🇳🇬🇨🇦 said:

"Sorry but my house is not fine."

Ayoola Chase said:

"Momma that will never be your portion ijn 🙏🤲..press money now ma'am nothing small ma."

AJ said:

"You can stay at my house in Toronto for few days."

Iyanu Oluwa said:

Lady flaunts boyfriend who remained with her despite cheating on him 7 times, her video trends

"U can come to my place, I stay at Toronto Scarborough."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a little girl based in Canada had refused to return after visiting Nigeria briefly.

Nigerian lady in Canada laments being tired

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady living in Canada had cried out over being tired.

In an 11-second video, the lady, @bellaajuwa, the woman did not utter a word but only cried while facing the camera. Wording on her TikTok video conveyed her lamentation. @bellaajuwa cried out to God, saying she was tired.

"Lord your daughter is tired," she wrote.

Proofreading by James, Ojo Adakole, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Victor Duru avatar

Victor Duru (Editor) Victor Duru is a Reuters-trained award-winning journalist with over 4 years of working experience in the media industry. He holds a B.Sc in Management Studies from Imo State University, where he was a Students' Union Government Director of Information. Victor is a human interest editor, strategic content creator, freelancer and a Google-certified digital marketer. His work has been featured on US news media Faith It. He can be reached via victor.duru@corp.legit.ng

