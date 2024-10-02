Shortly after travelling to Canada, a Nigerian lady has lamented being stranded and sought help with her accommodation problem online

According to the stranded lady, she was advised against moving to Canada but did not heed the caution

She said she had spent her money on footing hotel bills and would appreciate being accommodated for a few days

A Nigerian lady in Canada, @temmygoodies1, has cried out for help after being stranded in the North American country.

She lamented being advised against her trip to Canada.

Nigerian lady needs accommodation assistance, seeks help online. Photo Credit: @temmygoodies1

Source: TikTok

@temmygoodies1 shared a clip on TikTok in which she stood with her luggage in a passage. She said her money was used to settle her hotel bills.

She pleaded that anyone in Canada should accommodate her for a few days. Words layered on her video read:

"Them tell me say make I no go Canada I no hear. Money don finish, hotel ppl don pursue me.

"Who is in Canada? I beg, few days accommodation will help."

Watch her video below:

People offer her help

KWEKU . T said:

"I have a den available, if u are interested."

newcityautos said:

"If you are in Kitchener waterloo dm me."

Badmanwallet ☄️ said:

"Lol see person wey Dey pursue 😄 abi shelter don accept you."

Chiefo said:

"If you’re in Manitoba, reach out in the dm…"

Last born🇳🇬🇨🇦 said:

"Sorry but my house is not fine."

Ayoola Chase said:

"Momma that will never be your portion ijn 🙏🤲..press money now ma'am nothing small ma."

AJ said:

"You can stay at my house in Toronto for few days."

Iyanu Oluwa said:

"U can come to my place, I stay at Toronto Scarborough."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a little girl based in Canada had refused to return after visiting Nigeria briefly.

Nigerian lady in Canada laments being tired

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady living in Canada had cried out over being tired.

In an 11-second video, the lady, @bellaajuwa, the woman did not utter a word but only cried while facing the camera. Wording on her TikTok video conveyed her lamentation. @bellaajuwa cried out to God, saying she was tired.

"Lord your daughter is tired," she wrote.

Proofreading by James, Ojo Adakole, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng