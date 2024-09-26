A man has shared how a lucky salesgirl made N7 million from an unexpected deal and immediately quit her job

It happened that the salesgirl saw a land-for-sale video on a WhatsApp status and lifted it but replaced the number on it with hers

A few days after she posted about the land on her WhatsApp status, someone called her for an inspection and her story changed

A man, Brian Jonah Dennis, has narrated how his friend became a millionaire overnight, thanks to her phone.

Brian said his friend worked as a salesgirl and came across a land-for-sale video on someone's WhatsApp status.

The salesgirl downloaded the clip and advertised it on her WhatsApp status with her own phone number.

Salesgirl makes N7 million

Days after the salesgirl's post, a deal was struck and she would receive N7 million as her commission from the land sale. Brian's story on Facebook read in part:

"...A few days later someone called her to ask about inspection, that’s how she also called the main person that posted it to WhatsApp status to ask him about inspection and arranged for both of them to meet, while she dutifully went to work.

"Apparently the buyer was serious, the land was in Asokoro, a very expensive part of Abuja and was nearly 1bn. 5% agency fee applied and she got about N7m as her own cut.

"She never went to the land..."

Salesgirl quits job in style

Emboldened by her new financial status, Brian said the salesgirl immediately quit her job without notifying her employer. The manner in which she did it was dramatic. He wrote:

"...I don’t need to tell you that she quit immediately the alert came in. Middle of the day, she took off her apron, removed her hairnet and walked out of the door of Chicken republic. She didn’t even inform them she was quitting. She just walked out and never came back 😆😆."

Netizens divided over the salesgirl story

Adaobi Opara said:

"Experienced something similar days ago though my own cut no big like this but I was extremely surprised and happy,very stressless transaction."

Briggs Ibifubara Godday said:

"This is unwise. How do you see one's land on advert and put your number as third party? If she was not nailed, you can be nailed.

"It is wrong for whatsoever reason. You ought to seek permission for such conduct."

Penina Malaya said:

"Things like this have made so many big boys/girls in Abuja."

Mirian Peterside Temitope said:

"She was lucky that the agent she contacted that had it on his/her WhatsApp status was not greedy.

"Congratulations to her 🎉🎊🍾🎈."

MrProf Victor Ehiogu said:

"These things are not so difficult... The problem is the mindset of humans who see hard work as only when you farm cassava and ugu."

Obiavel Albert Abigo said:

"Millionaire is someone that is Worth I million dollars, inside her 7m before she go pay where she dey eat credit, change phone, find her boyfriend something, then change location where she dey live, if she is not careful she will be looking for a job next at Mr biggs . This country just took hard."

Salesgirl marries her boss

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a salesgirl celebrated marrying her employer.

Taking to TikTok, she shared scenes from her traditional wedding to Emeka which was held at Abia State on Saturday, June 29. Favour stated that she had applied to work for him as a salesgirl, but things took a different turn.

She didn't share how they went from employer and employee to lovers. Favour's TikTok video went viral and generated a buzz on social media platforms.

