A Nigerian businesswoman did not take it lightly with her salesgirl who decided to sleep while on duty

The female boss got offended when she walked into her shop only to see the girl she employed in deep sleep

Some social media users were, however, disappointed with the way the woman handled the painful situation

A Nigerian businesswoman went viral on social media after a video showed her tackling her salesgirl.

The woman had walked into her shop unannounced only to see the salesgirl in deep sleep.

Businesswoman in pain after catching salesgirl sleeping Photo credit: @everythingtemmy25/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Female boss pours water on salesgirl

In the video shared by @everythingtemmy25 on the TikTok app, the angry businesswoman walked around the shop and picked several goods to see if the girl would wake up, but she didn't.

Out of anger and frustration, she poured water on the girl, who quickly jumped on her feet.

When she woke up, she tried to deny it and claimed she was only resting her head, but the female boss became more infuriated.

"How can you be sleeping on someone's business like this? Was the woman too harsh?" the video's caption read.

Reactions as businesswoman catches salesgirl sleeping

Social media users stormed the comments section on the TikTok app to react to the video.

@Honey blue asked:

"Why d water, is better u tell her to live ur shop dan putting water on her."

@Sari events said:

"She should have lock d glass door if she isn't feeling well, so when a customer comes, they will have to knock. that way things won't get missing."

@user2180514030386 wrote:

"If that girl is the ower of that business will she be sleeping or thinking of how to make sales."

@Kimcara reacted:

"Omor I have been here o. I thank God for where I'm today abeg. I'm now a business owner. Y'all I sell babies things."

@Nharnah Aphya said:

"My director saw me sleeping at work this morning and he was like: you’re sleeping why you didn’t sleep last night."

@irenitemigeorge said:

"I feel the madam pain as a store owner. Imagine if d real pickers comes in, sales girl will put her family in debt, which can be avoided."

@CHISCENT added:

"I was once a sales girl my boss allow me to sleep if their is no customer or every were looks dry one hour rest but every were must be lock and even if m sleeping m always vigilant."

