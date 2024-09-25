A Nigerian lady has lamented the increase in transportation fare to her work placing and this made her to resign

The lady said she lives and works in Port Harcourt, noting that in one month, she spent N51,700 in transportation fare

She said the salary for the job is less than N100,000 which means transportation fares took a larger chunk of it

A Nigerian lady quit her job due to an increase in the amount she pays for transportation fare to work.

The lady shared the sad story on X, indicating that the increase in the price of fuel has negatively affected her.

The lady said her job paid less than N100k. Photo credit: X/Sophia and Getty Images/Bloomberg.

In a post, Sophia said she works at Elelonwo, Port Harcourt and works at GRA in the same city.

She said the transportation fare had increased to N51,700 but the salary remained less than N100,000.

Her words:

"I resigned already, I live somewhere around Elelonwo, if you know port harcourt very well, and I was going to work at King Perekule, GRA. I spent 51,700 for a job that's not up to 100k. I was working at the same time couldn't feed myself....lol."

Reactions as Nigerian lady resigns her job

@Melcarsson said:

"And the jobs in GRA don't pay enough for transportation, they don't even care about transportation for their workers that close late. Then there's breakfast and lunch at work on top. You go don borrow your salary before the end of the month."

@Nwachuk02446708 said:

"A lot of jobless guys in Lagos. Before, if I comot 5 am to enter work, people don full road, transporters dey rush from Ajah to Lekki, sms, VI, Obalende and so on, now, 6 am, everywhere go still calm, no bus self, Omo, ppl dey enter real poverty on daily basis."

Lady gets sacked from her job

Earlier, a Nigerian lady who got a job with a real estate company was relieved of her appointment after a disagreement.

The lady shared her story on TikTok, saying for all the jobs she did at the company, she was placed on a monthly salary of N70,000.

Jimmy Julia said trouble started when she was asked to come to work on a Saturday, and she refused.

