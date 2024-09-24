A lady on TikTok shared a video that captured when her boyfriend beautifully proposed to her in a restaurant

Though she was surprised by the act, she happily accepted the proposal and embraced him warmly

Viewers who came across the video on TikTok congratulated the couple and hailed the lady for the way she accepted the proposal

A young man surprised his girlfriend with a beautiful marriage proposal.

He proposed to her at a restaurant while they hung out with some of their friends.

Man surprises girlfriend with beautiful marriage proposal. Photo: @sweetprogress11

The lady shared the video on her TikTok page, as she appreciated her man for his loving gesture.

Proposal in a restaurant

In the video, the couple sits at a restaurant table when a server brings a plate with a small cake.

Besides the cake were the words, “Will you marry me?”

The lady’s face lit up when she saw the cake, and the man brought out the ring. He went down on one knee to propose, and she excitedly stood up to hug and peck him.

He knelt again and slipped the beautiful ring into her fingers.

The lady was so happy, and people around them started filming the fantastic moment.

She captioned the video:

"Just say congrats."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady gets engaged

@immaculata. Etim said:

"Make i go post am for my status maybe this Delta man go see am."

@Sheyilove said:

"He went back on his kneels to put the ring awwwn."

@sandrichB said:

"I like this proposal, no acting and wasting our data by running outside."

@Wealthy Light said:

"She accepted the ring in a very mindful, classy and demure way ❤ Nor be dose ones wey dey run go back and front Congratulations dear."

@mercycandy said:

"If u treat a lady well during dating,she won't think twice before accepting ur proposal,but if u wait until she be the one to tell u her body need maintenance,bro u go explain on proposal day tire."

