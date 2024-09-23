Regina Daniels has shared new photos, including a video of her and her husband, Ned Nwoko, at an event

The mother of two claimed her wealthy husband has the cutest laugh and also shared a clip as proof

Regina Daniels' description of Ned Nwoko, however, didn't go well with some of her fans and followers

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels recently spurred reactions with a series of new pictures and a video of her and her husband, Ned Nwoko, which she posted on social media.

The mother of two made headlines after sharing a clip of herself flaunting her curves in a fitted gown while an individual alleged to be Ned was spotted on the bed. She claimed her billionaire husband had the cutest laugh.

As proof, Regina shared a short clip from an event showing the moment her husband laughed.

The actress also dropped a motivational message for her fans, telling them to set their life goals on fire and seek those who fan their flame.

“Set your life goals on fire and seek those who fan your flame. Btw hubby has the cutest laugh. Last slide”.

Reactions to Regina Daniels' claim about hubby

Legit.ng gathered some of the reactions, read them below:

razzee_artz:

"Person go just slide fine pictures Dey go happily Before you know u don jam Ned Mood go just change."

khalifannamdi:

"Na small you come the small o instead of adding up ask big man wife way you be. Wetin sup."

cjay_derek:

"What a cute laugh that we all care about. Enjoy your life goals in peace baby girl. Just do not ever put ring light to advise us again."

_odynahkah

"Am I the only person that noticed Regina and her hubby re beginning to look alike."

estherwonofficial1:

"With the wealth? He will definitely have the cutest smile darling."

Regina Daniels prepares for anniversary outing

Regina felt on top of the world as she prepared for her fifth wedding anniversary dinner with her husband, Ned.

From her hair to her makeup, she shone like a star as her stylists dressed her up for the special occasion.

Regina, who ate and had a good time with her partner, wore a red dress that exposed her upper body parts for the dinner.

