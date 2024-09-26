A former member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) said he was able to save all the money he was paid

The man said the allowances were being saved by him and he was surviving through other means

According to him, even after he finished his youth service, he still hasn't touched the money earned back then

A Nigerian man said he saved all his allowance when he went to the National Youth Service Corps.

He said he did not touch the money he was being paid by the Federal Government.

The man said he did not spend his NYSC allowance. Photo credit: X/Paul Chidi and Getty Images/Bloomberg.

Source: UGC

In a post on X, Paul Chidi said that even after he left the NYSC, the money remained intact.

People started wondering how he was surviving during his NYSC year and he said he was making money through other means.

His words:

"I once made a tweet on how I saved my entire alawee during my NYSC, people called it a bluff, i just look at them and laugh. Even since I finished my NYSC, I never touch the money on my alawee account, the account is even locked till date. Keep living anyhow and spend carelessly on frivolities and irrelevant stuff, that one na for your pocket."

When asked how he was surviving, Chidi said:

"My PPA was paying, gigs on X, I was also doing home lesson when I close from work. I was a workaholic in my service year."

See his post below:

Reactions as man says he saved all his NYSC salary

@dopeboy_hyphen said:

"Why you no dey hustle from another way to get money? Which one be frivolities? When God bless person e go dey think sey the rest na mumu."

@lanre_brainy said:

"So na paper I suppose Dey eat, that 30k wasn’t even enough for the food."

@pragmaticoliver said:

"Didnit even touch mine plus I made lots if money then, na MMM finally take am."

Federal Government increases NYSC allowance

The FG has officially increased the monthly allowance for NYSC members from N33,000 to N77,000, effective July 2024.

Legit.ng gathered that this upward review is in line with the National Minimum Wage (Amendment) Act 2024.

NYSC said the increment aims to bring much-needed financial relief to the corps members and motivate them to serve Nigeria better.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng