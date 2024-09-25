A Nigerian man has received accolades on social media for showing love to strangers on the road

In a video, the kind man walked up to commercial drivers and paid the transport fares of their passengers

Social media users who came across the video did not hesitate to applaud him for the amazing gesture

A heartwarming video showing a Nigerian man's generosity towards strangers on the road has earned him admiration on social media.

The philanthropic man surprised commercial drivers and their passengers by settling their transportation fares.

Man clears all transport fares of people in buses Photo credit: @justdebola/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Man puts smile on strangers' faces

In the video shared by @justdebola on TikTok, the man's amazing acts of kindness were captured.

He walked up to random buses and commercial drivers and offered to pay the transport fares of all the passengers.

Accompanying the video, he explained that his intention was not to seek praise but to inspire others to cultivate kindness.

He further stated that his battery had gone flat, which resulted in some clip being lost. Nevertheless, the essence of his goodwill remained clear.

In his words:

"Day 19 - 61 of kindness. My camera went off. I didn’t realize until I was done paying for a couple of other vehicles and it was getting late for me to head back home. I got home and when I realized most of the videos didn’t record. I didn’t feel bad because, y’all already get the whole point of why I make these videos, which is to inspire us to be kind and stay kind to one another."

Reactions trail video of good Samaritan

TikTok users were deeply moved by the man's gesture, showering him with accolades and gratitude.

@MIAMI INVESTMENT said:

"I beg come n do Lagos to calabar at mile2 next i wnt to travel go calabar."

@Yomi gold said:

"That’s how bikers role that’s how we role god bless you sir. I want to ride with you one day I have a Kawasaki zx6r."

@Bobozy01 said:

"Nice one boss man. May God Almighty continue to bless you. That driver na my Real G. DADA of Lagos."

@olisakingsley366 said:

"Someone did this to a keke man today in ABA and the keke man say na ritualis."

@TSU.SURF added:

"They no talk thank you. Chase them come down carry new passenger."

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the "Recommended for you" block on the home page and enjoy!

