A Nigerian man in the diaspora has excitedly revealed that he has been able to save up to N10 million overseas

The man added that he has settled all his debts and now wants to invest his money in profitable ventures in Nigeria

He also opened up about his final destination and sought advice on how to go about his investment plan

Years after relocating overseas in search of greener pastures, a Nigerian man, @onealbola, has expressed excitement at having N10 million in savings.

@onealbola revealed he has settled all his debts and sought advice on what he could invest his money in back home.

"I don save like N10m now after paying all my GBESE. Legends! What can I invest in at home?" he wrote on TikTok.

The man said it pays to relocate abroad and opened up that he intends to return to Nigeria. In his words:

"Japa pays. The next is what to invest in because we must come home. Lifestyles and travels. Wake up and invest wisely."

People advise him on businesses to do

josephdominic612 said:

"Go into bottles water 💧 and pure water production is very lucrative or better still hospitality short let and hotel."

ANIKEOLAGBANGBA said:

"Invest in lands in remote area if you haven't many businesses are collapsing the economy is shaky for now."

Osemudiamhen Okoyomon said:

"Put the money in a high interest savings account or mutual funds. or FGN Bond. any other investment should be in IT e.g. you can build a bill payment app, or any kind of app."

kunlefowowe said:

"I think farming is the best bro, if u can buy land in remote area to farm spices u will cash out regularly but u need a very trusted person to handle it or if u can be coming home too to monitor it."

Dayspring Global Network said:

"Buy genuine land in Ogun state,leave it for a while after doing some documents,sell it after few years at ×5 or 6. Trust me,it works but am not an agent,pls don't contact me just make enquiry."

Gavinson said:

"Save more 10m can’t do anything in Nigeria has at now unless you wan open barbing salon put person."

too much said:

"Plantain chips packaging and polythene production."

