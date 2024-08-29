A Nigerian man who relocated to the UK and made it sent money home to build a multi-million naira property

The man made a total of three trips during the building to supervise the foundation, decking, and roofing

Many abroad-based Nigerians wondered what he does for a living as they said succeeding in the UK is not easy

A young Nigerian man based in the UK has shown the building project he is working on in Nigeria.

The man said all the three trips he took back home to check the progress of the building were not in vain.

The man prayed as he dug his house's foundation. Photo source: @destinyofliverpool

Working shifts in UK

The first time he came to Nigeria, he dug the foundation for the house. On his second and third trips, he decked and roofed the building.

Many people in his video's comment section wanted to know about his work in the UK, as many immigrants complained about economic hardship.

In one of his responses, he (@destinyofliverpool) suggested getting himself on more shifts helped his finances.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Prince Abby said:

"Keep it on the low let them not expose you to bad eyes."

Mobiolarr said:

"For this same uk wey all of us dey. Abi another uk dey? Congratulations o."

Bibiana Isong wondered:

"I thought they said UK is hard that there is no money?"

The man replied:

"If you park enough shifts there’s money my dear."

Braidsbycynthialondon said:

"Una get money for this uk oooo."

The landlord replied:

"We park shifts for a living."

Ashabicrown said:

"Congratulations. Come and build room and parlor on my land for me."

Stay Bad said:

"The God who started it will surely finish it, Congratulations."

Ade Rayo said:

"I will not stop congratulating people for their achievements until God until God answer my prayers."

