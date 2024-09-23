A Nigerian man shared a video on TikTok showing a very beautiful girl he saw when he went to a restaurant

The man admired the lady greatly, praising her beauty which was evident for all who saw the short video

Many TikTok users who commented on the clip noted that the girl ticks all the boxes in terms of physical beauty

A beautiful girl is trending on social media after a Nigerian man shared a video of her.

The man said he spotted the lady when he visited a restaurant.

The man said he saw the girl in Owerri. Photo credit: TikTok/@goldenbwoys.

Source: TikTok

According to @goldenbwoys, who posted the short video, he met the girl at a restaurant in Owerri, Imo state.

He greatly admired the girl who netizens agreed ticked all the boxes of physical beauty.

The video has since gone viral, attracting, 614,000 likes and more than 11,000 comments.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man shares video of beautiful girl

@9/18/005 said:

"See as fine girl deh work. Ivana and co deh here deh showcase yansh."

@Chii8 said:

"You see Precious for real life, you know follow am talk,na for TikTok you dey find Precious."

@Kelvin Victoria said:

"I know her. She's my friend precious at chicken republic."

@Tha realest tequila said:

"Her name is Precious; I just found out after scrolling through the comments."

@am_buzor said:

"I enter precious post the first thing I heared was what's your favorite food?"

@Baby Rose said:

"Her name is precious. She is my Customer."

@Eunice Buffalo said:

"Her name is precious. She is a good friend of other commenters here. Me I did know her."

@Grace Godwin said:

"Precious precious everywhere you people should tag her nau."

@Tolaxoxo said:

"This is precious na ahhh."

Another man admires a lady he saw in public

A Nigerian man saw a very beautiful lady in a street shop and he expressed deep admiration for her.

The lady was at the shop attending to customers when the man saw her and greatly admired her.

He used his phone to capture a video of the lady and noted that he later met her but she was too shy to talk.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng