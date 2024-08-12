A Nigerian lady based in the United Kingdom has shared a video of herself looking sad as she headed to work

According to her, she always picks extra shifts back to back but feels sad when it is time to work during the shifts

Social media users who came across her video in the TikTok app shared similar experiences in the comments

A UK-based Nigerian lady, Omotola, has lamented over her struggles with work commitments after taking extra shifts.

The video, which gained attention online, revealed how her mood swings after taking on extra work responsibilities.

UK-based lady shares work experience

In a video, the lady @omohtolaa on TikTok captured her sober mood while commuting to work.

According to her, she always picks extra shifts back to back but gets tired and sad whenever it's time to do the work.

"POV: Me on my way to do those extra shifts I picked back to back. Very easy to pick those extra shifts until it is actually time to now go for those extra shifts," she wrote.

Reactions trail UK-based lady's work experience

Many TikTok users related to her struggle, sharing their stories of reluctantly heading to work after picking up extra shifts. Some said it was an experience that they would not let happen again.

@Ewurabena said:

"You feel happy when you pick extra shifts thinking you are lucky but when it’s time to do it oh God."

@Abena reacted:

"Last week my colleague called me and asked what’s wrong with him, she checked the rota and I have taken 8 days continuous night shifts. Didn’t even realise, was now looking for people to swap shifts with."

@Rahys said:

"This is me every Friday night."

@London_hairstylist added:

"Never again."

Lady in UK laments over job stress

