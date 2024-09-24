A Nigerian couple in the diaspora caused a commotion on social media as they announced their relocation

The couple had lived in a United Kingdom town for many years and decided to move to a different city with their kid

Some netizens abroad tried to guess why the family was relocating and faulted their decision, while others wished them well

After many years in a UK town, a Nigerian couple shared on TikTok that they were leaving for another place.

The wife, @mercynik01, released a short clip of her family standing on the road with their luggage ahead of their move.

The family relocated to Swindon town. Photo Credit: @mercynik01

While @mercynik01 did not state the town they were leaving, she confirmed to netizens that the clip was made in front of the Bradford Police Station. She captioned it:

"It's hard to say goodbye."

Many netizens thought the Nigerian family were leaving the UK, but Legit.ng learnt they were only moving to another town.

In the comment section, @mercynik01 revealed they relocated to Swindon in the UK.

Netizens react to couple's relocation

JankaraMkt said:

"Cheaper location, London is too expensive."

ColdMotive said:

"Family wey dey stay for Bradford dey complain about bills.. Nahh they definitely leaving for a different reason."

Tkbros Empire said:

"No wahala una go well. Take charge."

Debbie Hays🥰🤪 said:

"How una conclude 😭😂😂😂 maybe she dey relocate go Scotland Abi another part of Uk."

Abi Adejugbe said:

"All the best for the future."

oje darren said:

"UK can be a place to live comfortably if U have the right info..UW is an energy supplier in the UK, in fact I believe is the cheapest..I pay £157 monthly for.my gas, electric and broadband."

Zino said:

"My dear Canada is not any better when it comes to bills oo! Make sure you have made your findings before deciding."

Lady and her kids leave UK

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady and her children had left the UK and returned to Nigeria.

Words imposed on the woman's video showed that people had been asking her why she came back home at a time when many were leaving.

Dancing to a Yoruba gospel song, the woman hinted that living in the UK was not easy as there were many challenges.

