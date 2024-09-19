An Assemblies of God pastor has been praised on social media for establishing his church's branch in the United Kingdom

The former teens' pastor of the church in Abuja relocated overseas and has continued his pastoral work there

A member of the church in Nigeria released the first pictures from their inaugural service in the United Kingdom

Pastor Emma Nwamuo, a cleric at the Assemblies of God church in Nigeria, has relocated to the United Kingdom.

People familiar with the development took to social media to celebrate the pastor.

According to Elijah Israel Mfon-Abasi, Pastor Emma has established a church branch in Nottingham City, UK.

An excited Elijah celebrated Pastor Emma and shared pictures from his first service in their newly established UK branch.

"...Congratulations to our Youthful, dynamic, anointed and vibrant Pst. Emma Nwamuo, his dear wife and our beloved brethren in Assemblies of God Nottingham City (House of Love) UK, on their successful Inaugural Service today.

"I am glad at the great work going on already in our Church, I am the more glad that my very good friend and brother, an excellent Musician and able Minister of the New testament Supreme Eteng was able to physically join our service today.

"As a full member (virtual) of the Church in good standing and sitting,😊 I will keep following the beautiful services of the Church via Assemblies of God Nottingham City on Facebook till very soon when I will join their physical meeting," Elijah wrote on Facebook.

A netizen, Promise Uzoma Okoro, stated that Pastor Emma used to be a teens pastor of the church in the Jabi area of Abuja.

People hail the development

Frank-Eudy Iphy Kalu said:

"Congratulations.

"Mey Assemblies cooperate with him to avoid the pastor changing the name of that church in London to his own personal church name..

"This has happened in some pentecostal churches here in Nigeria."

Wailing Revivalist said:

"I hope we have their hair.

"Later now, e go be like Nigerian dread na iniquity 🤣🤣🤣.

"Pastor Emma my friend, more grace brother."

Ugwa Chidinma Esther said:

"This is awesome.

"God bless you real good sir."

Cokey Moses said:

"My Papa Emma Nwamuo.

"More God's Strength 💪 and Blessings 🤲.

"Congratulations."

Revivalist Gift Jerome said:

"Only blacks would go there until African churches serve the people not themselves."

Isaac Olubo Dogwo said:

"Why are they living their home town to build somewhere else."

Joe Obi said:

"That is the only thing they can do, building churches everywhere to steal for m people, PULPIT BANDITS."

