Victor Olatunji was on the scoresheet as Sparta Prague defeated RB Salzburg in a Champions League fixture

The Nigerian striker scored his side's second goal and also registered an assist on his debut in the European competition

He went ahead to declare the viral slang, "I'm a Chosen, who are you?" as he also produced Cristiano Ronaldo's 'Siuuu' celebration

Nigerian striker Victor Olatunji showed off the viral "I'm a Chosen, who are you?" slang after scoring on his UEFA Champions League debut on Wednesday night.

The 25-year-old scored and also registered an assist as Sparta Prague defeated RB Salzburg at the epet Arena stadium in Czechia.

Kaan Kairinen opened the scoring in the second minute of the encounter, while Olatunji doubled Sparta’s lead just before halftime.

Victor Olatunji hits the “I'm A Chosen, Who Are You?” celebration after scoring on Champions League debut. Photo: Michal Cizek.

The Nigerian forward raced to the corner flag, relived Cristiano Ronaldo's iconic 'Siuuuu' celebration, and later revealed the inscription, “I’m a Chosen, who are you?” under his shirt.

Why is "I'm a Chosen" trending in Nigeria?

The Nigerian internet space is awash with multiple clips of testimonies from members of The Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries.

Staunch members of the popular church in Lagos are seen wearing a yellow apron, with "I'm a chosen, who are you? inscribed on it. They seem to declare the words anytime they are in danger.

It is unconfirmed if Victor Adetunji is a member of the church.

A member shared his testimony, narrating how a lion saved him from the kidnappers' den.

According to Punch, the man recounted:

“Something touched my back, lifted me like an aeroplane, and carried me to the expressway. When I landed, I turned to see what had carried me—it was a lion. The lion then raised its paw, pointed me in a direction, and said ‘bye-bye’ as I went.”

Lord's Chosen finally replies critics

Legit.ng earlier reported that a viral video showed the church's stance on the trending situation, as the choir declared in a song.

The lyrics proclaimed the end of "persecution" and "rumours" against the church, stating that it would not stop their growth.

The Lord's Chosen Revival Ministries, founded by Pastor Lazarus Muoka, recently found itself at the centre of controversy after its testimonies drew scepticism from critics.

