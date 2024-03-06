In 2023, a pastor left his church in Nigeria and relocated overseas after his finances experienced a sudden turnaround

The pastor has now opened up about how internet fraudsters, popularly known as yahoo boys, were key to his relocation

He recalled how he was posted to a church with a large number of yahoo boys and how he prayed for them

A Nigerian pastor, who left the country in 2023, has attributed his successful relocation to the help he received from internet fraudsters.

Facebook user Innocent Tino, who shared the pastor's story, said he was his friend whom he knew to be broke.

How yahoo boys helped pastor 'japa'

Innocent said he asked the pastor how he got millions to leave Nigeria and got a shocker explanation.

Innocent narrated that the pastor told him it all started after he was posted to a church with a large number of yahoo boys.

The pastor said whenever he prayed for them, they returned to appreciate him with large sums of money.

For someone who couldn't boast of N100k in his account, the pastor said his account began to read over N15 million and it was the money he used for his relocation. Innocent's post read:

"Guys this one shock me.

"So one of my friend who is a pastor that japa last year that we grew up together told me something shocking yesterday, when I asked him how he got millions to japa because I knew him to be very broke.

" Tino, you know say since we grew up, I never see 100k for my account before until last year I was posted to a church where yahoo boys plenty.

"Once I pray for them, they give me heavy seed. Within some months, I was seeing over 15 million naira in my account.

"Na the money I take japa" I said, " wait oo, you know say yahoo na sin?" He replied," Everybody get him business, and God understands, so when I pray, he answer them. " I shock! Do you agree that God answers such prayers? If not , why after he prays them dey hammer?"

To help people, a Nigerian man had shared how yahoo boys take people's funds.

People react to the pastor's account

Prince Micheal said:

"Yahoo simply means an Avenue of taking what’s belong to someone else with a false pretense! Remember most of the people you convince to invest there life saving ended up committing sui.cide when they so called yahoo boys fail to keep up with the end of their bargain! So if your God answers such prayers, my brother I think I rather follow the gods of my ancestors! Thank you."

Adeshina Samson said:

"During this time, we shall see what is hiding and controlling most men of God, seeing they are not who we think they are."

Tmab Tj said:

"His way is not the ways of man. He only give us commandments, not right to judge anyone right or wrong."

Emilia Femi said:

"I don't believe God likes bad actions or listens to prayers about them. People's beliefs and personal ideas change how they see situations. Some may think it's a sign from God, while others believe it's a mistake or an excuse for wrongdoings. To make the world better, we should follow good values and work for fairness."

Edino Vera said:

"God answers such prayers the bible said I will show mercy in whom I will show mercy to.God no be from one person village."

Lauryn Oghenedoro said:

"He was never a man of God, stomach infrastructure na him dey do."

Pastor relocates to UK

