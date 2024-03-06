Global site navigation

Local editions

"They Gave Me Heavy Seeds": Pastor Shares How Yahoo Boys Helped Him to Leave Nigeria
People

"They Gave Me Heavy Seeds": Pastor Shares How Yahoo Boys Helped Him to Leave Nigeria

by  Victor Duru
  • In 2023, a pastor left his church in Nigeria and relocated overseas after his finances experienced a sudden turnaround
  • The pastor has now opened up about how internet fraudsters, popularly known as yahoo boys, were key to his relocation
  • He recalled how he was posted to a church with a large number of yahoo boys and how he prayed for them

PAY ATTENTION: The 2024 Business Leaders Awards Present Entrepreneurs that Change Nigeria for the Better. Check out their Stories!

A Nigerian pastor, who left the country in 2023, has attributed his successful relocation to the help he received from internet fraudsters.

Facebook user Innocent Tino, who shared the pastor's story, said he was his friend whom he knew to be broke.

Mixed reactions as pastor opens up about how yahoo boys helped him japa
He said they gave him heavy seeds. The images used here are for illustration purposes and are not related to the story. Photo Credit: JackF
Source: Getty Images

How yahoo boys helped pastor 'japa'

Innocent said he asked the pastor how he got millions to leave Nigeria and got a shocker explanation.

Read also

ACCESS: 3 weeks after CEO Herbert Wigwe's death, man exposes findings about late billionaire

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Innocent narrated that the pastor told him it all started after he was posted to a church with a large number of yahoo boys.

The pastor said whenever he prayed for them, they returned to appreciate him with large sums of money.

For someone who couldn't boast of N100k in his account, the pastor said his account began to read over N15 million and it was the money he used for his relocation. Innocent's post read:

"Guys this one shock me.
"So one of my friend who is a pastor that japa last year that we grew up together told me something shocking yesterday, when I asked him how he got millions to japa because I knew him to be very broke.
" Tino, you know say since we grew up, I never see 100k for my account before until last year I was posted to a church where yahoo boys plenty.

Read also

Comedian Sir Balo shares role Mr Ibu played in his life: “Why do good people die”

"Once I pray for them, they give me heavy seed. Within some months, I was seeing over 15 million naira in my account.
"Na the money I take japa" I said, " wait oo, you know say yahoo na sin?" He replied," Everybody get him business, and God understands, so when I pray, he answer them. " I shock! Do you agree that God answers such prayers? If not , why after he prays them dey hammer?"

To help people, a Nigerian man had shared how yahoo boys take people's funds.

People react to the pastor's account

Prince Micheal said:

"Yahoo simply means an Avenue of taking what’s belong to someone else with a false pretense! Remember most of the people you convince to invest there life saving ended up committing sui.cide when they so called yahoo boys fail to keep up with the end of their bargain! So if your God answers such prayers, my brother I think I rather follow the gods of my ancestors! Thank you."

Read also

Man gets two job offers after jokingly sending Emails to Companies That Did Not Have Vacancies

Adeshina Samson said:

"During this time, we shall see what is hiding and controlling most men of God, seeing they are not who we think they are."

Tmab Tj said:

"His way is not the ways of man. He only give us commandments, not right to judge anyone right or wrong."

Emilia Femi said:

"I don't believe God likes bad actions or listens to prayers about them. People's beliefs and personal ideas change how they see situations. Some may think it's a sign from God, while others believe it's a mistake or an excuse for wrongdoings. To make the world better, we should follow good values and work for fairness."

Edino Vera said:

"God answers such prayers the bible said I will show mercy in whom I will show mercy to.God no be from one person village."

Lauryn Oghenedoro said:

"He was never a man of God, stomach infrastructure na him dey do."

Read also

"Manage the little you have": Members happy as pastor tells them to stop paying tithes and offering

Pastor relocates to UK

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a pastor had relocated to the United Kingdom.

A video, which was sighted on TikTok, showed the moment he went on his knees as a group of men prayed for him at the Kotoka airport.

After he was done with prayers, he (@thedancingprophet) bid goodbye to his relatives who had come to see him off. The video concluded with photos of him in the UK looking very handsome.

PAY ATTENTION: Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Source: Legit.ng

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel