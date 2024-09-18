A Nigerian student did very well in his National Examination Council (NECO) Senior School Certificate Examination

The boy passed all the nine subjects he sat for in NECO, making his parents and his school proud of him

His NECO result which was posted by his school shows that he passed the nine subjects with A1 throughout

A Nigerian boy earned praise because of his performance in his NECO examination.

The boy's NECO result was posted online and his excellent performance caught the attention of many people.

The boy passed his NECO examination with A1 in 9 subjects. Photo credit: TikTok/@gticng.

Source: TikTok

The boy, Adelakun Adebowale took his NECO examination at the Greater Tomorrow International College, Arigidi Akoko, Ondo state.

The school shared Adelakun's result on TikTok and noted that he was one of the top performers.

Boy's NECO result excites his school

The NECO result shows that Adelakun was able to score A1 in all the subjects he took in the examination.

Adelakun sat for English Language, general mathematics, civic education, biology, chemistry, physics, computer studies, technical drawing and animal husbandry.

Adelakun took the NECO examination in 2023 and was part of those who graduated from Greater Tomorrow International College last year.

Apart from passing his NECO excellently, the boy also scored 263 in the Unified Tertiary Matriculations Examination (UTME).

Nigerian man shares his WAEC certificate online after getting PhD

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man shared photos of his WASCE certificate many years after he took the WAEC examination.

The man has now reached the university level and bagged a PhD from the University of Warwick, UK. His WAEC result showed that he scored 3A1, 3Bs and 3Cs in various subjects in the secondary school exam.

The man said he shared the WAEC result online as a way of thanksgiving for how far he had gone in his academic journey. Victor scored B3 in literature in English and C4 in English. He also got C6 in Yoruba and C4 in mathematics.

The result also showed that Victor scored B2 in agricultural science and also B2 in biology. Many people praised him for being resilient and refusing to give up on his dreams.

