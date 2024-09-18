A student who wrote the National Examination Council (NECO) exam performed excellently in all the papers

The student, Daramola Damilola wrote his NECO at Greater Tomorrow International College, Arigidi Akoko, Ondo state

The NECO result shared by the school shows that the student passed, scoring A1 in all the nine subjects he took

A boy's performance in the National Examination Council (NECO) has earned him praise.

The student took his NECO Senior School Certificate Examination (NECO SSCE) at Greater Tomorrow International College, Arigidi Akoko, Ondo state.

Daramola Damilola is a science student who took English language, general mathematics, civic education, biology, chemistry, physics, computer studies, further mathematics and animal husbandry.

NECO result of a brilliant student earns him praise

Damilola's NECO result shows that he obtained an A1 in each of the nine subjects.

Damilola performed excellently not only in NECO but also in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

His school also indicated that he scored 329 in the UTME which is conducted by the Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB).

Damilola's performance in the NECO thrilled his school which noted that he took the examination in 2023 set.

FG clarifies age limit for WAEC, NECO examinations

In a related story, Legit.ng also reported that the FG said students who want to write the examinations of the West African Examination Council and National Examination Council are not restricted 18-year-old age limit.

The Minister of State for Education, Dr. Tanko Sununu, made this clarification in Abuja on Friday and explained the Minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman, earlier stance.

He noted that Mamman's position means the UTME candidates are restricted to age 18 as well as admission seekers, adding that it is in accordance with the National Policy on Education.

Sununu was quoted as saying:

“As regards this matter, we have made ourselves clear in different fora. But the issue kept recurring here and there. Actually, nobody among the two of us, the Minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman, nor the Minister of State, stated anything about the age limit for WAEC, NECO or NABTEB."

