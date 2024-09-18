The NECO result of a Nigerian boy thrilled his school and he has been praised for an excellent performance

The young boy performed well in all the nine subjects he took in the examination, making A1

His result was posted by Greater Tomorrow International College, Arigidi-Akoko, Ondo state, where he sat for the NECO exam

A Nigerian boy made his secondary school proud due to the grades he obtained in National Examination Council (NECO) examination for secondary school students.

The boy sat for his NECO examination in Ondo state.

Adedowole obtained good grades in NECO. Photo credit: TikTok/GTIC.

He was a student of the Greater Tomorrow International College, Arigidi-Akoko, in the state.

The school shared the result on TikTok and congratulated the student, Adedowole Oluwajuwon.

According to the NECO result, Adedowole is a science student, and he scored A1 in all nine subjects.

Science student performs well in NECO

Adedowole registered for English language, civic education, general mathematics, biology, chemistry, physics, computer studies, further mathematics and animal husbandry.

He also scored had an excellent score in the Unified Tertiary Matriculations Examination (UTME). He was among those who scored over 300 as he had 341.

Adedowole was part of the set who graduated from the school in 2023 and is now in the university.

When contacted for a comment on the story, Mr Afolabi Kolawole, the administrative officer of Greater Tomorrow International College, said Adedowole was studying in the US.

He told Legit.ng:

"Adedowole Oluwajuwon was the library prefect boy. He is studying Computer Science, AI and Machine Learning at Dakota State University."

