A Nigerian man has expressed his utter shock on social media after visiting a car dealership

In a video, he displayed the different species of cats which were kept at the place to chase rats away from the cars

A surprising discovery was uncovered by a young Nigerian man who recently visited a car dealership.

The unexpected sight that greeted him was not the array of luxurious vehicles on display, but rather the cats that filled the place.

Man displays cats at car dealership

In a video, the man identified as @iamsupertone on TikTok showcased the different species of cats that were kept there.

The dealership, in an effort to protect their cars from rats, had employed the services of different cats.

A video showed the cats in various breeds and sizes, roaming freely among the cars and vigilant for their prey.

"So car dealers keep cats in their lots to chase rats away. See different species of cat," the man said in the video.

Reactions trail video of cats at car dealership

As the video went viral on TikTok, it sparked lots of reactions from users who were also astonished by the clever solution.

Many commended the dealership's creative approach to pest control, while others expressed concern for the welfare of the cats.

@Badbouy_davoxky fanpage said:

"We wey con buy car, why rat never chop our wire for house. That’s things is spiritual not ordinary."

@Lagbaja4ph said:

"Rat never eat your car wire before abi dey play they are protecting those expensive car for not damaged by Rat."

@iphiee said:

"But why do they attack Benz. My friend woke up to see her GLE 350 like a sitroen. Only to find out that rats ate wires."

@mooredop said:

"Rat do eat tyre and sometimes damage their car part. Those cars are very expensive you know!!"

@Paul Ayantola said:

"Some car stays months before buyer comes. Hence the rats would start building duplex around your electrical."

@zaydorDee added:

"Nice 1. Them don show me shege, someone told me to put charcoal in my bonnet, that thing doesn’t work."

@Shittu Jnr Hammed added:

"Those cats are hunting for any rat that come close to those machine because dem get rat wey swears dey follow."

