Femi Fani-Kayode claims Peter Obi's 2027 presidential ambitions are doomed after controversial comments on NADECO's historical struggles

Obi's remarks about NADECO activists spark backlash, as Fani-Kayode deems them disrespectful to fallen heroes

Fani-Kayode warned the former Anambra State governor that he would never become Nigeria's president following his statement

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - A former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, stated that the 2023 Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, can never become Nigeria’s president.

Fani-Kayode declared Obi’s political prospects finished for allegedly mocking the memory of those who died fighting for democracy in NEDECO during the June 12th struggle.

Fani-Kayode blasts Obi, hits back at Peter Obi over June 12 post. Photo credit: @realFFK/Mr Peter Obi

Source: UGC

Legit.ng reports that Peter Obi criticised former NADECO activists, saying some had abandoned democratic ideals and now compared unfavourably with Sani Abacha.

Fani-Kayode described Obi’s remarks as “way beyond politics” in a post shared via his on X handle @realFFK on Friday, April 3, 2026.

He stated this while reacting to Obi’s post, which stated that it was a historical irony that former NADECO activists now governed in ways worse than the dictatorship they once opposed.

The former minister said Obi assaulted the sensitivities of all those who lost their lives, liberty, and loved ones during the June 12 struggle.

He said Obi’s post is unacceptable and unforgivable of NADECO members who sacrificed their lives and liberty during their June 12th struggle.what

“The blood of all those that were killed by General Abacha and his goons, whom you served, shall speak against you for the rest of your life, and their spirits shall haunt you from now till eternity.

“For this reason alone, you stand accursed before the world, you shall NEVER become President of our nation, and, as from today, your dwindling star shall be totally eclipsed and fade away until it is no more.”

Nigerians react as Fani-Kayode blasts Obi over NADECO post

@sunda8431

Why would an ambassador designate be typing words like this, hurling them towards someone who wasn't even addressing his thoughts to you? Why sir?

@Wahala_Digest

FFK, my guy, calm down. This theatrical performance is too much. You think we don't know your history of switching sides? One minute you're spitting fire, the next you're singing praises.

@JjemGem

And the blood of those who have died under this administration speaks against you and Tinubu for the rest of your lives, and their spirits will haunt your generations yet unborn. The blood of Jesus has sealed this. AMEN!

@JItodo31196

You are just speaking grammar. Where is the lie in what he said? The death during the time of Abacha is nothing compared to the one occurring in this administration.

@AgberoFcBAT

From Fanny-Kayode to Prophet of Doom peter obi The transition is amazing. Luckily, the destiny of Nigeria isn't in your tweets. .what it's in the hands of a working government. The June 12 struggle is finally being honored through actual democratic governance, not just long grammar.

Fani-Kayode explains why Peter Obi will never become Nigeria's president. Photo credit:@realFFK

Source: Instagram

Obidients declare nationwide protest over INEC decisions

Recall that Obidient Movement on Thursday, April 2, 2026, announced a nationwide protest 'to defend Nigeria's democracy.'

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on April 1, 2026, removed ADC leadership, impacting opposition parties ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Criticism of INEC’s credibility is mounting as the Obidient Movement calls for decisive action in its statement.

Peter Obi: Why am working with ADC politicians

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Peter Obi explained why he continued to work with ADC figures facing corruption allegations.

The former Anambra governor argued that none of the affected ADC members had been convicted.

Obi also insisted that his background in business, banking, and governance made him the most qualified contender for the ADC presidential ticket ahead of 2027.

Source: Legit.ng