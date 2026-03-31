A young lady who graduated from the Lagos State University in 2022 has returned to school to start all over again for another degree

She opened up about her experience and gave reasons for her decision as she marked her matriculation into her new school in 2026

Her story triggered reactions on social media, as many people took to the comments section to congratulate her on her achievement

A Lagos State University (LASU) 2022 graduate has returned to another institution to start all over again.

The lady, who finished her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in 2023, returned to another university in 2025 and celebrated her matriculation in 2026.

Lagos State University Graduate Who Finished NYSC Returns to School to Start Over, Shares New Course

Source: TikTok

LASU graduate returns to study nursing

In a TikTok post by @pregillious, the lady who graduated from public health department said she went back to school to study nursing.

Her words:

"Looking back at my journey, all I feel is pride. For having the courage to take that bold step and chase my dreams. I thought my next move was a Master’s in Public Health… but deep down, I always knew Nursing is where my heart truly belongs.

"So I made the bold decision to take a different path. Here’s a little re-introduction. I’m Boniwey Precious Nneka, a graduate of LASU. Served in Abia State and currently on the journey of becoming a Nurse & Midwife in Asaba

"This is more than a career… it’s a calling. And I’m so excited to have you all grow with me on this journey."

See her TikTok post below:

Reactions trail LASU graduate's nursing journey

FADAKA said:

"Awwwwn I tot am d only one. graduated 2023 went back to Nursing school 2025 see who is getting matriculated as a Student Nurse on Saturday. Thank you Jesus. congratulations ma'am."

Lily’s Craft palace said:

"Congratulations dear my today’s motivation.Graduated 2023,since then been writing jamb back to back but I’m still hopeful."

Chiamaka said:

"My story too. I graduated 2023. I didn’t go for NYSC tho. I got into nursing school same 2023 and will be graduating this year."

X said:

"Good job! I also concluded Bsc in 2017 went back for MSc and started nursing school in 2021. I got my RN last year just concluded my midwifery program. Wish you the best!"

nursebigsweet said:

"You know what I learnt” to not be scared to start over again,I’m still gonna be older regardless “……congratulations stranger."

Cutelittlemiss said:

"Congratulations…you will end well. I’m graduating nursing school next year by his grace."

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng