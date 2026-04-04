Atiku Abubakar pledged to support whoever emerged as African Democratic Congress presidential candidate for 2027

Atiku dismissed concerns over Independent National Electoral Commission stance and backed ADC’s decision to proceed with its convention

Atiku blamed vested interests for ADC’s challenges and expressed confidence that Nigerians were ready for political change

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has declared that he will fully support whoever emerges as the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) ahead of the 2027 general election.

Speaking during an interview with DW Hausa, Atiku dismissed speculations about internal divisions, stating that all aspirants would rally behind the eventual flagbearer.

Atiku Abubakar says he will support the ADC presidential candidate for the 2027 election. Photo credit: @atiku

Source: Getty Images

“We will support and endorse whoever emerges as the flag bearer. How many are we (presidential aspirants), three or four? In the PDP, more than ten of us contested,” he said.

Atiku pledges loyalty to party process

The former vice-president stressed that the party’s internal democratic process would determine its candidate, and he would respect the outcome regardless of who emerges.

When asked if he would back a younger candidate, Atiku responded affirmatively, saying, “Yes, why not.

“Allah has done everything for me. I have brought my sons and grandchildren home. What will be their future and that of their children?” he added.

ADC dismisses INEC’s position

Atiku also downplayed concerns over the position of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), which recently announced it would suspend further engagement with the party’s leadership and would not monitor its upcoming national convention.

The electoral body cited a court ruling for its decision, but the ADC rejected the move, insisting that INEC had misinterpreted the judgement.

The party has vowed to proceed with its scheduled convention and other activities.

Atiku blames vested interests

Atiku alleged that the challenges facing the ADC were driven by powerful interests unsettled by the party’s growing popularity across the country.

Atiku Abubakar affirms his support for whoever emerges as ADC presidential candidate in 2027. Photo credit: @atiku

Source: Twitter

He maintained that the party continues to attract new members nationwide, positioning itself as a viable platform ahead of the next election cycle, BBC reported.

Youth inclusion central to ADC vision

Highlighting the party’s structure, Atiku described the ADC as youth-focused, with a significant number of young people seeking elective positions.

“The youths have taken over the party. Most of those seeking elective positions, from councillor to state assembly, national assembly and House of Representatives, are young people. We have always said our party belongs to youths and women. Our role is to create the opportunity and hand it over to them,” he said.

Nigerians ready for change, says Atiku

The former vice-president expressed confidence that Nigerians are eager for political change, citing worsening economic and security conditions, Vanguard reported.

“We are confident that Nigerians are yearning for change. They are ready for it. They are being pushed to the wall and are prepared to do even more than they did in the previous elections,” he said.

He attributed rising insecurity, particularly in northern Nigeria, to unemployment and poor access to education.

“Insecurity is more severe in the northern states, largely due to youth unemployment and lack of access to education… Governments have not ensured that children enrol in school, and even when they graduate, there are no jobs or business opportunities. I have never witnessed a period like this in Nigeria,” he said.

Atiku further accused the government of tolerating corruption, adding, “There is also embezzlement on the part of government and corruption is rampant. The government has turned a blind eye because it is involved.”

Speaking with Legit.ng Dr. Gbe Benjamin, an ADC chieftain, said:

"Atiku’s decision to stand behind whoever emerges as the ADC candidate shows rare political maturity and commitment to party unity. It’s a move that puts collective progress above personal ambition and strengthens confidence in the democratic process."

Atiku slams Wike

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the Atiku Abubakar Media Office has condemned, in the strongest terms, the threat issued by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, against frontline journalist and broadcaster Seun Okinbaloye.

In a statement cited by Legit.ng on Saturday, April 4, signed by Atiku's media team, noted that such behaviour from a serving minister represents a “chilling signal of how far this government has descended into intolerance, lawlessness, and naked abuse of power.”

Source: Legit.ng