A Nigerian photographer has shared a hilarious video of her little client sleeping peacefully during a photoshoot

In the funny video, the photographer lamented over the new habit of her clients (children) to sleep off during shoot

Social media users who came across the video did not hesitate to drop funny comments about the girl's action

A Nigerian photographer recently captured a funny moment during a photoshoot when her little client decided to take an impromptu nap.

The video quickly went viral on TikTok, garnering lots of views and comments from amused netizens.

Photographer shares clip of sleeping client Photo credit: @habibat_orente/X.

Source: Twitter

Little girl sleeps peacefully during shoot

In the X video, the photographer, @habibat_orente, jokingly complained about the new challenge she faces with her little clients.

She expressed her frustration at the growing trend of children falling asleep during photoshoots.

Speaking on the cause, she said it seems their parents stress them out at home, making them exhausted at the slightest opportunity.

In her words:

"The way my customers sleep during shoot dz days ehn. It is like their parents dey stress them at home. Any small thing they don tire. Araoluwa, Swear say you no know say other customers dey wait for me."

Reactions as girl sleeps during photoshoot

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the funny video.

Legal said:

"Unrelated but I like that most parents are giving their children indigenous names. Also customer is always right Plissss, allow iyaloja to rest. You think it’s easy to be controlling the whole Lagos island market?"

Ojodale said:

"The video make me laugh she dey like person wey don see how next year go be."

Joy Odimegwu wrote:

"It's indicative. If parents are stressed, the baby is assuredly stressed. But what an angel! Picture perfect."

Loyal Khaliph said:

"Make it easy, just carry her to one comfortable place to sleep her sleep and attend to other customers."

DearDamsel commented:

"Aunty have stressed Araoluwa too much, she decided to pay back with sleep."

Chrystal wears added:

"My baby slept during his photoshoot, even with loud music and lots of tapping, papa was just enjoying his sleep. We had to take pictures like that, so we won't go home without any."

Watch the video below:

Little girl sleeps off during photo shoot

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a little girl suddenly dozed off on a chair during her photo shoot session.

In a video, her mother and the photographer tried their best to wake her up to no avail.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng