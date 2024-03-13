A young lady was thrilled as a Bengal cat strolled into her house just as she opened the door to enter

She spoke to the cat calmly, wondering how it confidently entered the house of a stranger like it resided there

While gushing over the beautiful cat, the lady apologised, urging the cat to leave her house as she can't keep it

A lady has shared a video showing how a Bengal cat found its way to her house.

As soon as @myamaenelson opened her door, the Bengal cat stepped in first and made itself at home like it was her pet.

Lady stunned as a Bengal cat enters her house. Photo Credit: @myamaenelson

Source: TikTok

The lady was amused and thrilled at the same time and spoke to the cat as it toured her home.

"You don't live here. How are you so confidently coming into people's house?" she enquired.

She appealed to the cat to leave her home, saying she couldn't keep it. @myamaenelson admitted she would have loved to own it.

Bengal cat is an expensive breed

Bengal cats are one of the most expensive cat breeds in the world.

According to the Bengal Connection, the current average price of a Bengal cat is $1,500 (N2.3m) – $3,000 (N4.7m) when buying from a good breeder.

Mya's video stirred reactions

Gabbie_MC said:

"The way it ignored everything you said and walked right on in I would’ve kept it lol."

Almaz said:

"That’s a typical Bengal… mine think they own the world. His parents would be going a little insane."

Jungkook's Wife said:

"My neighbors's Bengal comes to my house everyday for cuddles & food They don't realize how easy it would be for someone to just steal him."

jaida said:

“U can come in tho” and he’s already five steps ahead of u."

Chat said:

"Is that a Bengal??? That’s one expensive fancy kitty."

SchmaltzyCraftsy said:

"I think that's a Bengal cat , it's def someone's pretty kitty. For as much as the cost I can't imagine them being loose on purpose."

Don’t Call Me James said:

"Is that a Bengal? Aren’t those like $3k?"

Man fired over his video on cats

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man was fired from his workplace overseas over his video on cats.

In an old video, he said he believed cats were witches when he was in Nigeria, and because of that, he killed many of them.

He added that now that he is abroad, it is his full-time work to care for a cat and be paid £100 (over N206k) per hour.

Source: Legit.ng