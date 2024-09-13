A Nigerian man has expressed his utter shock at the number of Benz parked at a mechanic workshop

In a video, he displayed the numerous cars that developed fault and advised people to invest wisely on assets

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app took turns to share their thoughts about it

A Nigerian man expressed has cried out over the sheer number of Mercedes-Benz vehicles parked at a mechanic's workshop.

He shared a clip showing a large number of luxury cars that had broken down, and cautioned viewers about making wise investment decisions.

Man advises netizens on buying assets

In the video shared by @frankemeks on TikTok, the young man reiterated the irony of owning high-end vehicles which he claimed would ultimately become liabilities.

He pointed out that many individuals prioritise flaunting their wealth over securing stable assets, such as owning a home.

The man's claims caught the attention of many viewers on TikTok, who either agreed or disagreed with him.

In his words:

"Mobility don turn to liability. Most of una wey buy these cars, na una last card wey you use buy am. E no get any type of Mercedes Benz wey no dey here. The man wey wan do this work don even confuse for life.

"You see any Toyota for there? Most of them buy these Benz to oppress people or to impress their girlfriends. Most of them never build house. Na rent them dey. You see different exotic cars wey dey there. Benz na just to show off."

Reactions to Benz lineup at mechanic shop

TikTok users were quick to weigh in on the discussion, with some arguing that the pursuit of luxury items is often driven by a desire to impress others.

@Wizard Of Naija said:

"I sold my car after I realized I didn't really need it at the moment. I no send anybody."

@oliooliosky said:

"The problem benz is not for boys u have to get sense befor buying benz."

@Merriment said:

"Some boys they drive forget to put water or coolant for radiator. No break fluid. Na to just buy dy drive. Them can't even tell if the car is hot or not."

@e no go better for ghana said:

"Buy wetin you go fit maintain. Buy wetin go fetch you money if e red. Corolla u fit dey use am dey run inter state dey guide."

@Christine Que said:

"Even if I get money for CLA or GLA, na Toyota i go buy, as far say I no dy use leg waka again, I'm okay. I no want go buy motor wey I no go fit maintain."

@Lanreybreeze1 stated:

"Bro you're right, imagine buying 50 millions Benz and take it to road side mechanic for maintenance. Buying Benz to impress."

@Adejfrank said:

"It's because the owner didn't take them to qualified mechanic workshop and two they don't follow manufacturer advice."

@Zaza added:

"Inside there some of them fit buy the car 100 times, no whine street money ohh bro, some of those car na billionaires get am."

Man successfully repairs cheap Benz car

