A Nigerian woman recently went viral on social media after sharing some of the lessons she has learned at the age of 50

The things said by the woman touched a lot of people and her videos were shared multiple times on many popular platforms

Legit.ng contacted the woman and she granted an interview, sharing more about herself and life lessons

After sharing her life experiences in a short TikTok video, a Nigeria woman blew up and turned into a celebrity.

In the video she shared, Chidimma Ottih, who processes and sells rice in Zaki-Biam, Benue state, said she was 50 years old.

Chidimma went viral after sharing life lessons at N50. Photo credit: TikTok/Chidimma Ottih.

Source: TikTok

She had told young people some of the things she realised after making it to half a century in life.

Legit.ng reached out to her and she had a lot more to say about herself and what has come to define her personality.

She wanted to be a teacher

Chidimma wanted to be a teacher since he said the idea of becoming an educationist fascinated her greatly.

She told Legit.ng:

"My dream was to become a teacher, the whole idea of being an educationist always fascinated me then."

However, Chidimma was unable to achieve her dreams because she could not further her education.

According to her, her inability to get beyoung secondary school was due to a lack of money and financial support.

She said:

"I finished my primary and secondary education but i wasn’t able to further become there was no money."

The internet gives her a voice

Despite not being able to attain higher education, Chiddima has turned to TikTok, which has become a platform for her to spread some of the things life has taught her.

In one of her videos which went viral, Chiddimma said:

"Life is full of unexpected twists and turns. But to win, you have to embrace change, and be adaptable. Material possessions can only bring temporary happiness, but experiences create lasting memories. So go out there and be alive. Life moves very fast. Be grateful for what you have and for where you are. Gratifude brings joy and contentment."

One of her videos goes viral

Those words travelled far and wide as many netizens connected with them.

Legit.ng asked Chidmma to share some more lessons, and she said the younger generation should be genuine at all times.

Her words:

"What I want to say to the younger generation is for them to learn and embrace the importance of being genuine and hardworking. Life is like a book that has two pages. Everything has an advantage and disadvantages. The internet is a blessing, but it has also caused harm to so many people. Use it to make people believe everything about life needs to happen very fast, so they don’t enjoy being real anymore. They should change their mindset about this."

She also said young be should strive to be real and to take time to reconnect to their inner child.

She told Legit.ng:

"Being real and taking time to reconnect with their inner child. They all want to grow up so fast. Everything in life is not about being in a hurry. If you do so life will surely humble you. And finally they should look up to God he is all in all. The world can disappoint you but with him you always have a strong backup."

Young people must be hardworking and genuine

Chidimma said life has taught her to be hardworking, genuine and true to herself.

She said:

"My life has been a journey. I always believe God has a purpose for everything. Some people have to go through some things in life in order to educate others about it. So my experiences about life moulded me to be hardworking and to believe that there is pride in being genuine."

When asked if she has any regrets in life, Chidimma said she used to habour some regrets but not anymore, especially now the internet has given her a platform.

She said:

"No I don’t now, I used to but not anymore because I started to understand there is a reason for everything."

Legit.ng asked Chidimma what she would do differently if she were to go back to being a young person, she said:

"If I’m to go back with what I know now, I would never give up on any goal I set my mind to, I would always be positive and not be too persistent on a particular outcome when it comes to issues that have to deal with life."

Chidimma is from Imo state and she has two children.

World oldest living siblings go viral

Earlier, six women who are siblings have broken the Guinness world record for the oldest living siblings.

According to the Guinness World Records, the siblings have a combined age of 570 years and 40 days.

The siblings are named Nora, Lorene, Maxine, Doris, Margaret, and Elma, and their story has fascinated netizens.

Source: Legit.ng